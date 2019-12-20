IPL Auctions 2020: ‘Maybe Virat doesn’t like you’ - Old video surfaces after Royal Challengers Bangalore buy Aaron Finch

cricket

Australia cricketer Aaron Finch was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore at the IPL 2020 Auctions on Thursday. The explosive batsman saw a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB, but eventually the latter bagged Finch. The 33-year-old Australian, who played for Kings XI Punjab last year at the IPL, has previously played for several franchises in the lucrative T20 tournament, including, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.

It will be the first time Finch would be playing for RCB. Coincidentally, this was precisely the conversation which took place between Finch and Australia skipper Tim Paine during the Boxing Test against India last year. The conversation took place when Rohit Sharma was at the middle, with Finch on the field and Paine keeping behind the stumps.

Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let's hope his new teammates like him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019

The video was shared once again by Cricket Austalia on their official Twitter account after the auctions. In the video, Paine was caught on the mic stump asking Finch if he has played for every IPL team. “Too many Poms now at the (Rajasthan) Royals. You have played for every team now?”

Finch, in response, said: “Except Bangalore.” Paine went on: “Haven’t you got there? Maybe Virat does’t like you.” In reply, Finch said: “No one likes me, that’s why I keep moving.”

Meanwhile, RCB posted an official video on their Twitter account, in which Finch expressed his gratitude to RCB for buying him. “Hi guys, obviously very excited to join Bangalore this year. Very honoured to been selected by them at the auctions. Can’t wait to get there meet all the players, the staff and the fans. Thank you very much,” he said in the video.

RCB also spent big bucks for Proteas allrounder Chris Morris who was sold for Rs 10 crore. The franchise also bought three other overseas fast bowlers - Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson.