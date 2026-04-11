IPL disregarded as ‘more of a movie’ than actual cricket; PSL given prestigious honour by veteran South Africa batter

For the second year in a row, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are going toe-to-toe. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again decided to schedule its premier T20 competition at the same time as the IPL 2026 edition, which has already sparked several controversies. The PSL has lost several overseas players after IPL franchises named them as replacements for injured players, leading the PCB to mull legal action against the defaulters. As the two leagues continue, a debate has erupted over which offers better competition.

Rilee Rossouw weighed in on the IPL vs PSL debate(ANI Photo)

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Most overseas stars reckon that IPL, hands down, is the best tournament in the world, and no other T20 league comes close to the entertainment and competition. However, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who is representing the Quetta Gladiators, offered a contrary opinion, saying the PSL offers fiercer competition.

Rossouw, who has earlier represented the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, said that the Indian tournament is more of a movie because of the involvement of the Bollywood stars, while PSL is more about cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} “Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it's a lot more of a movie than actual cricket,” said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it's a lot more of a movie than actual cricket,” said {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Both of them have their pros and cons,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both of them have their pros and cons,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Rossouw played 22 matches in the IPL, scoring 473 runs at a strike rate of 153.57, with a best score of 82 not out. He made his league debut in 2014, while he last played in the tournament two years ago in 2024.

Adam Zampa's remarks

Earlier, Australian spinner Adam Zampa had also explained why he prefers the PSL over the IPL, saying he pulled out of the latter's auction because he doesn't get the money equal to his skill set.

"I pulled out of the IPL this year. To be brutally honest, for someone with my skill set, I just don’t get the money that others with other skill sets do. And for the amount of time that the IPL takes, it just didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing it,” Zampa said on the ARY Podcast.

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“I was going to have a break, but PSL was on the radar about a month ago. It all happened pretty quickly, but I’m enjoying it,” Zampa added.

Zampa, who is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the PSL, has played 22 matches in the IPL, but has not become a regular member of the playing XI. He represented four teams in the tournament since 2016.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

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