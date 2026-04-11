Daryl Mitchell takes offence to Usman Tariq's repeated pausing in PSL 2026, refuses to face spinner; umpire steps in

The drama just won't end when it comes to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The 11th edition of the T20 tournament has seen it all - ball tampering scandal, players being reprimanded for breaching security protocols and whatnot. The latest flashpoint occurred during the fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The incident happened in the ninth over of the latter's chase when middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell took offence to Usman Tariq repeatedly pausing in his action. Daryl Mitchell moved away as Usman Tariq paused in his bowling stride. (Screengrab - X)

The senior New Zealand batter was clearly not pleased with Tariq's pause, and hence he backed away twice and refused to face the spinner. In his very own way, Mitchell protested against the bowler's unique pause before delivering the ball.

The ninth over saw Tariq approach the crease and perform his trademark stutter, halting his momentum before releasing the ball. However, Mitchell was having none of it, and he stepped away from his stumps twice, signalling to the umpire that he wasn't ready to face the delivery.

Also Read: PSL’s ‘peacemaker act’ lands in meme territory, Panchayat parallels hit home: 'Marnus Labuschagne trying not to laugh' The on-field umpires then had to step in and explain to Mitchell. Ramiz Raja, who was on commentary at that time, then expressed frustration, asking the batter to get on with it.

“Can he withdraw from his action? I think the umpires have to sort this out. And I think he's got to be ready. Daryl Mitchell has got to be better than that,” said Raja.