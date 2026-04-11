IPL disregarded as ‘more of a movie’ than actual cricket; PSL given prestigious honour by veteran South Africa batter

For the second year in a row, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are going toe-to-toe. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again decided to schedule its premier T20 competition at the same time as the IPL 2026 edition, which has already sparked several controversies. The PSL has lost several overseas players after IPL franchises named them as replacements for injured players, leading the PCB to mull legal action against the defaulters. As the two leagues continue, a debate has erupted over which offers better competition. Rilee Rossouw weighed in on the IPL vs PSL debate (ANI Photo)

Most overseas stars reckon that IPL, hands down, is the best tournament in the world, and no other T20 league comes close to the entertainment and competition. However, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who is representing the Quetta Gladiators, offered a contrary opinion, saying the PSL offers fiercer competition.

Rossouw, who has earlier represented the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, said that the Indian tournament is more of a movie because of the involvement of the Bollywood stars, while PSL is more about cricket.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell takes offence to Usman Tariq's repeated pausing in PSL 2026, refuses to face spinner; umpire steps in “Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce. IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood behind it, so it's a lot more of a movie than actual cricket,” said

“Both of them have their pros and cons,” he added.