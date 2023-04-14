IPL fan parks across more than 35 cities in 13 states

Fans can enjoy IPL 2023 with fan parks across more than 35 cities and towns. Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states. Access to the IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the Experience Zone. IPL fan parks will be spread across more than 25 cities. (IPL Twitter)

The viewers can enjoy the Fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings fixture. Fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on the 16th as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match. IPL Fan Park gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards.

"Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. "Our record IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension."

Last week, JioCinema introduced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives fans a chance to win one car every match enhancing their experience while watching the IPL vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms.

JioCinema's coverage of the IPL has already witnessed several records crumbling since the season opener. The opening weekend of IPL 2023 got a record-breaking 147 Cr. video views on JioCinema. The number of video viewers for the first weekend alone on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON