Franchises fret over Pune ODI injury list, Iyer doubtful for IPL start

A lot of the pre series talk has revolved around the ill-timed ODI series and four on-field injuries, two each to India and England in the first ODI, has fueled further debate. All four--Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, England captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings may have to sit out the remaining two ODIs. Beyond the ongoing matches, IPL franchises of respective players are also fretting over their availability, with the tournament set to start on April 9.

Iyer has “subluxated” his left shoulder and BCCI sources confirm “he is set to miss not only the rest of the series, but also initial part of Delhi Capitals IPL campaign.” Iyer fell badly on his left shoulder while attempting to stop a Bairstow stroke in the circle and could take no further part in the match, as he hobbled off to undergo scans. “In medical terms, subluxation of shoulder means partial dislocation and can be fixed in two-three weeks, but that would mean risk of reoccurrence,” said a sports medical expert. “If the scans are not good, one requires surgery too, which means two months off.” From India’s 18-member squad, Iyer’s unavailability could offer Suryakumar Yadav a chance to make his ODI debut in the next match on Friday.

Whether Iyer would need to undergo a week of quarantine before joining the IPL bubble would depend upon the extent of injury and nature of treatment that it demands. In case of injuries suffered within the IPL bubble, the BCCI has made provisions to create a “green corridor” in each city to allow players to undergo scans, take treatment and return to Bio-secure environment.

If Iyer fails to start the IPL, Rishab Pant, DC’s vice-captain last year could take over. Although the franchise also has other captainship options in Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith, who was picked from the auction pool. Dhawan stood by as captain in Iyer’s absence in UAE, when Pant did not make the playing eleven. Smith too, may not be an automatic pick in the DC playing eleven.

Rohit Sharma’s injury after being hit on the right elbow by a rising Mark Wood delivery is known to be “not as serious”, and the Mumbai Indians captain is unlikely to miss any part of the IPL. However, India will probably not risk playing him in the next ODI, which may open up an opportunity for Shubman Gill to join forces with Shikhar Dhawan at the top. Gill made his ODI debut in the last series against Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders too would be concerned around the availability of their skipper Morgan. The England captain split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger while fielding and needed four stitches, but he did head out to bat during his team’s 66-run loss. Billings, who plays for DC in the IPL, sprained his collar bone when making a dive to stop a boundary. He too batted with the injury during the England innings.

"We're going to wait a while, and then give them (injuries) as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday," Morgan said.