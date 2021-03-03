IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
Indian Premier League's governing council is monitoring the situation of Covid-19 in Mumbai and the body would be soon deciding how to go about conducting the 14th edition of the premier T20 tournament.
A source in the know of developments revealed that nothing has been decided as of now regarding the venues for this year's edition and it has also come to light that the BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
"As if now it's all speculation whether it's Punjab or Hyderabad. We will soon have IPL GC in which we will decide what needs to be done and how the IPL needs to be conducted this year, as of now nothing has been decided yet. BCCI will seek assurances from state governments before allowing them to host the matches," a source within the BCCI told ANI.
"Whether it can be held in a state while elections are taking place and when talking about Punjab, BCCI needs concrete assurance from authorities that no unwanted incident will take place when the matches happen there," the source added.
When talking about Mumbai being an IPL venue or not, the source said: "We are keeping a close watch on Mumbai also because of Covid cases."
On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he was surprised to see Mohali not being chosen as one of the IPL venues and he also asked the BCCI to reconsider their decision. Speaking on Amarinder Singh's appeal, the source within the BCCI said: "We will discuss everything in the governing council meeting."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'
- VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test
- Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
- India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances
- Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane
- India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
- India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox