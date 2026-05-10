IPL: Gill, Rashid sparkle as Titans beat RR

Mumbai: The roar was deafening. Unmistakable. Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira. (REUTERS)

Mohammed Siraj pitched a delivery short and hard, clocking 146.6 kph. True to his talent, he managed to squeeze out some subtle movement as well as the ball swung a touch inwards and cramped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals batter, 15, who plays with a big heart, a big bat-swing and a bigger appetite for relentless hitting, attempted to slog on the on-side. He did not connect well. The ball flew up but not far, and Arshad Khan took an impressive catch.

“Come on!” Siraj emptied his lungs, eyes wide, both fists pumped.

At this stage in his early career, Sooryavanshi’s wicket has become so prized, it’s fall often proves to be half the battle won for the opposition.

On a night when Royals were set a 230-run target by Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the hosts were banking on Sooryavanshi to help them sail to a record chase. The teenager was on 36 off 15 deliveries, with three boundaries and as many sixes.

Then Siraj struck and won half the battle for Titans. A bit over an hour later, Titans secured the win, beating Royals by 77 runs to pick up their fourth victory on the trot.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Titans were given yet another impeccable start by skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Aided by some wayward bowling (the Royals bowlers conceded 16 runs through wides alone), the Titans openers brought up their ninth century stand, taking them one short of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ IPL record of 10.

So impressive was their batting that Jofra Archer, the Royals’ premier pacer who has been in decent form was left wicketless and with unenviable figures of 46/0 from three overs.

Sudharsan was eventually dismissed for 55 from 36, caught at long-on by Archer off Yash Punja’s bowling. But Gill, who struggled earlier in the innings with a foot injury, chugged on.

Displaying his wide array of classic stroke play, Gill got to 84 from 44 before he tried the unorthodox for only the second time in his innings. On the first attempt, his reverse-sweep went for four. But in the 17th over, he walked to his right and attempted to flick Brijesh Sharma over fine leg, only to mishit and give Tushar Deshpande the catch at short-fine leg.

Through the work of the openers’ 118-run partnership, the Titans completed their innings with 229/4 on the board.

As has become the norm for Titans, Siraj and Kagiso Rabada took the responsibility of bowling through the opposition’s batting Powerplay. In the six overs, the duo did concede 78 runs, but Siraj dismissed the dangerous Sooryavanshi with Rabada following up with the wickets of stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer – both batters well capable of getting their team over the line.

There was resistance from Royals’ wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. That was cue for Gill to call on the magic of leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

The 27-year-old Afghanistan stalwart bowled Jurel (24 from 10 balls), rattled the dangerous Donavan Ferreira’s stumps, bowled Shubham Dubey, and later had Ravindra Jadeja trapped leg before to finish with figures of 4/33 in his four overs.

The Royals were eventually bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs, giving Titans their biggest win in IPL.

“Everyone is just determined, everyone is giving their all,” said Rabada after the match. “We’re trying to perform our role to the best of our ability. It’s just as simple as that.”

With the competition approaching the end of the league stage, the result on Saturday saw Titans move into second place in the league table. It also told the tale of contrasting form between the two teams.

The Royals began their campaign with four consecutive wins but have since become inconsistent, now dropping out of the playoff spots to fifth in the table.

Meanwhile, Titans, a group of players who have started to gel, have begun to peak at the right time.