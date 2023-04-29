'IPL is moving in different cities, and that helps his style': Kumble dissects India star's stellar return in IPL 2023

There have been a number of star performers in the Indian Premier League this season; especially among the Indian players. While many have enjoyed a breakthrough season, there are a fair few who have made stellar comebacks after indifferent outings in the last few editions. Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy is one of them; the leg-spinner announced his arrival in style for the KKR in the 2020 edition of the tournament, where he took 17 wickets in 13 matches.

Anil Kumble

The next year, he played an influential role in taking the Knight Riders to the final of the season, picking 18 wickets in 17 games with a brilliant economy rate of 6.58. Thanks to his performances in the season, Chakravarthy made into the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup; however, the tournament didn't go according to the plan for the spinner as he returned wicketless in three matches (against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Scotland).

The tournament followed injury concerns and even as he returned to fold in the IPL, Chakravarthy failed to create the desired impact for the Knight Riders. In addition to losing his place in the Indian team, the leg-spinner was also left out of a few matches in the IPL owing to poor form in 2022, as he picked only six wickets in 11 appearances. This year, however, the star spinner has made a stellar comeback for the side and is currently its highest wicket-taker this season; he's also fifth in the Purple Cap list so far.

And so, Chakravarthy – with his consistent performances – is surely making a case for a national comeback, and legendary former India spinner Anil Kumble believes that playing at different venues has helped Chakravarthy.

“There are a lot of players who have performing really well and Varun is one of them. He was a part of the Indian team and after that, last season, he didn't have a great IPL. In that context, he missed out. But I'm really happy for Varun to have showed what he's capable of. We knew his talent right from the start when he played for KKR and played a key role in taking his side to the final,” Kumble, who is an expert for Jio Cinema for IPL 2023, told Hindustan Times during an interaction.

“Varun is certainly a unique bowler. He has the ability, and I'm happy he has worked things around. His action, and the speed at which he bowls… if that speed drops, he's not that effective. This year, he got back the speed and the trajectory, and the nip off the surface. The IPL is moving around every city and he has adjusted to that. That certainly helps his style of bowling. Last year, he struggled when matches were only taking place in a couple of venues and the confidence wasn't there. Once you start moving around, it helps.”

Kumble, however, believes that there are other spinners who are knocking the Team India doors as well. Kumble named the likes of Mayank Markande and Ravi Bishnoi who have impressed him this season so far. “Not just Varun, there are other spinners who have done well and make it into the team. I'm sure the selectors are keeping a watch,” the legendary former India captain further said.

