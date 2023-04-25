IPL jolts David Warner with hefty fine for Code of Conduct offence in DC's win vs SRH

David Warner joined the long list of IPL captains guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate after he was fined ₹12 lakh for the offence against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 match in Hyderabad on Monday. The DC captain was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct. Delhi Capitals' David Warner greets spectators during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

"Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a release.

The fine, however, would mean little to the Australian great. He was seen breaking into an animated celebration after DC managed to pull off a 7-run win against SRH despite putting up only 144 on the board. The win was special to Warner in more ways than one. It was DC's second win on the trot after losing five straight games in this year's IPL. They still are languishing at the bottom of the points table but back-to-back wins have not only given them new lease of life but have also kept them well and truly in the hunt for the play-offs.

Warner also had a point to prove as he was playing at the Rajiv Stadium in Hyderabad for the first time since 2019. The last time he played at the venue, he was the SRH skipper. Things, however, turned bitter between the franchise and him a couple of seasons later. He was sacked as captain and also released.

Coming back to the match, Axar Patel starred with bat and bowl and impact sub Mukesh Kumar held his nerve as Delhi Capitals edged Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-handed Axar (34) lifted Delhi from a precarious 62-5 to 144-9 in a gritty partnership of 69 with Manish Pandey (34) on Hyderabad's home turf.

Axar then returned figures of 2-21 with his left-arm spin.

Fast bowler Mukesh, who came in under the new impact player rule, defended 12 off the final over to keep Hyderabad down to 137-6.

