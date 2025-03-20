Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IPL lifts ban on using saliva to polish ball

ByRasesh Mandani
Mar 20, 2025 06:18 PM IST

The rule was brought in by the International Cricket Council during the Covid-19 pandemic for health reasons

Mumbai: You can spit and shine once again, at least in the Indian Premier League. At the captains’ meeting ahead of IPL 2025 at the BCCI headquarters here on Thursday, all ten agreed that the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball can be lifted to offset some of the bat-ball imbalance caused by the Impact Player rule that has seen par scores substantially go up.

India pacer Mohammed Shami, seen after the Champions Trophy win on March 9, was the first to seek a repeal of the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. (ICC- X)
India pacer Mohammed Shami, seen after the Champions Trophy win on March 9, was the first to seek a repeal of the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. (ICC- X)

Another new move agreed is allowing the use of a second new ball mid-way through the second innings of a match to minimise the impact of dew.

The saliva ban was introduced in May 2020 during the Covid pandemic. In September 2022, the ban was considered ‘appropriate’ and made permanent. While the view at the time was that the age-old practice of using saliva was unhygienic and bowlers had become accustomed to living without it, there has been an afterthink.

At the recent Champions Trophy, India pacer Mohammed Shami made a pitch to allow saliva use again to shine the ball. “We are trying (reverse swing), but they don’t allow the use of saliva. We keep appealing that it should be allowed so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting,” he said.

Fast bowlers use saliva to shine one side of the leather ball, leaving the other side rough. When the ball gets older and begins to reverse, it swings in the direction of the shiny side, making it challenging for the batter.

In the absence of saliva, bowlers were using sweat to shine the ball, but it was clearly not enough. Some cricketers sweat more than the others. In certain weather conditions, players do not sweat. With the Impact player rule allowing the batters to attack more thanks to deeper batting line-ups, a need to empower the bowlers was felt necessary.

Although the saliva use ban has been revoked only in IPL, the issue is expected to be taken up soon by the ICC Cricket Committee to relax the rule in international cricket. More than T20 cricket, reverse swing is a factor in ODIs and Test cricket as the ball gets older than 20-25 overs. With two new balls used in ODIs, bowlers have been complaining about the lost art of reverse swing.

The move to allow a second new ball to be used in the second innings of an IPL match will become relevant only for evening matches. The feedback, it is learnt, has been that in matches where dew took effect, the toss became a determining factor as teams were disadvantaged bowling second as the ball got wet.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On