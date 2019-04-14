SRH vs DC in Hyderabad, IPL 2019 Highlights: As it happened

As it happened: Delhi bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and Chris Morris turn the match on its head to beat Hyderabad by 39 runs. Earlier,Hyderabad bowlers managed to restrict DC to 155/7. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with a three-wicket haul. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with 45 while Colin Munro added 40. This after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first against Delhi Capitals at home.

Follow SRH vs DC highlights below -

23:45 hrs IST Match ends Kagiso Rabada picks his fourth wicket of the innings by castling Khaleel Ahmed and with that, the match has come to an end. Delhi have won the match by 39 runs to consolidate their position in the top half of the table. As for Hyderabad, they have slumped to their fourth loss on the trot.





11:38 hrs IST Rabada picks his third Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 9th wicket to fall as he is caught and bowled by Kagiso Rabada in the 19th over. Rabada picks his third catch and wicket off the same delivery as DC are on the cusp of an emphatic win.





11:34 hrs IST Three wickets for Morris Chris Morris has now picked up three wickets in his over as SRH have completely lost the plot in the death overs. Morris accounts for the wicket of Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma as SRH have lost their eight wicket now. The hosts need 44 in last two overs.





23:28 hrs IST DC make a strong comeback Delhi Capitals have stormed back into the match as they have taken wickets at regular intervals. Warner was the crucial man for SRH but he too has been dismissed. SRH have made a mess of this chase.





23:23 hrs IST Warner, Shankar fall Right after completing his half-century, David Warner is dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 51. Then on the next delivery, Shankar is out as he caught by Pant for 1. Kagiso Rabada has turned the match on its head in the 17th over of the innings.





23:15 hrs IST Paul picks his third wicket Keemo Paul has struck again for DC as he picks his third wicket in Ricky Bhui (7). The right hander tried to cut a Paul delivery but ended up giving it into the hands of Axar Patel near the point region. Hyderabad have lost their third wicket now.





23:12 hrs IST SRH cross 100 Amit Mishra concedes just 5 runs from the 15th over of the innings but more importantly there were no boundaries in it. Hyderabad have now crossed the 100-run mark but they still need 56 off 30 deliveries.





23:07 hrs IST Four and four David Warner seems to have decided to up the ante as he hits two boundaries in one over from Chris Morris. After a slow start, Warner has picked up effortlessly in the last few overs and is leading SRH’s charge in the chase.





23:02 hrs IST Munro drops a sitter Ricky Bhui should have headed back into the hut by now after he hit an Amit Mishra delivery straight at Colin Munro, who was fielding at long-off. But the Kiwi star let the ball pop back out and Bhui survived. Mishra concedes four runs from his over as SRH now need 72 off 42 deliveries.





22:57 hrs IST Second wicket for Paul Keemo Paul picks his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of Kane Williamson now. The SRH skipper hit the ball straight into the hands of the fielder at mid-on. Rabada takes his second catch of the night.





22:51 hrs IST Good over from Mishra Amit Mishra concedes just four singles in his first over of the innings. DC have put their leg in the door with Bairstow’s dismissal and the visitors will now look to inflict further damage on the hosts.





22:46 hrs IST Bairstow departs for 41 In trying to hit a Keemo Paul delivery over long-off, Jonny Bairstow is caught out in the deep by Kagiso Rabada. Hyderabad lose their first wicket of the night as the 72-run stand is finally broken. A timely wicket for DC and need a few more to put pressure on the hosts.





22:40 hrs IST Fifty-run partnership Warner and Bairstow continue to stay in the middle and they have brought up their fifty-run stand. Bairstow has contributed 34 so far and Warner has scored 14. The southpaw hasn’t looked like his usual free-flowing self thus far in the innings.





22:34 hrs IST Expensive start for Axar David Warner is trying to cut loose so far it is not happening for him but Bairstow is going great guns on the other end. He hits his fourth four of the innings as SRH score 8 runs from the seventh over of the innings. The hosts are doing it easily at the moment.





22:29 hrs IST Rabada keeps things tidy Kagiso Rabada has come back strongly in the match as he concedes just four runs off his second over. He was taken for 10 runs in the first over. SRH batsmen have gone a bit cold in the last few overs and it down to good bowling from DC bowlers.





22:23 hrs IST Good over from Ishant Against the run of play, Ishant Sharma bowls a good over to the SRH openers as he concedes just six runs off it. There was no boundaries in the over and this is what DC need at the moment. The bowlers have been leaking runs and SRH batsmen are making merry.





22:17 hrs IST First six of the innings Jonny Bairstow hits Chris Morris for a huge six down the ground as SRH are scoring runs at a brisk pace at the moment. Apart from that one six, there was just one single in the over as Morris gives away 7 runs in his first over of the innings.





22:12 hrs IST Bairstow on the attack Jonny Bairstow now takes the attack to Ishant Sharma as he hits him for back to back boundaries in the over. After a good first over that saw him conceding just three singles, Ishant gives away 10 runs in the third over of the innings. SRH are flying at the moment.





22:06 hrs IST Expensive over from Rabada Kagiso Rabada bowls an expensive first over as he concedes 10 runs from the second over of the innings. Warner welcomed him with a boundary towards square leg and then, Bairstow flicked the ball off his pads for a boundary. Not a good start for the South African speedster.





22:01 hrs IST Good first over for DC Ishant Sharma bowls a good over to start proceedings as he concedes just three runs off it. DC need more of such overs in order to put pressure on the high-profile SRH opening duo.





21:55 hrs IST Chase begins David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are out in the middle and they will start the SRH chase. Ishant Sharma has the new ball in his hand and he will bowl the first over of the innings. SRH need 156 runs to win of 120 deliveries.





21:45 hrs IST Innings over Bhuvneshwar Kumar ends the innings with a 13-run over but SRH bowlers managed to restrict DC to 155/7. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the SRH bowlers as he ended with a three-wicket haul. Bhuvi picked two. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for DC with 45 while Colin Munro added 40.





21:40 hrs IST Delhi cross 150 Keemo Pau hit a huge six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of the innings, but on the next ball, he perishes. Bhuvi bowls a yorker and the ball crashes into his pads. Delhi lose their seventh wicket now.





21:35 hrs IST Finally a four for DC Axar Patel hits Sandeep Sharma for a boundary through the covers and that ends Delhi’s search for a four. He concedes 9 runs from the over but Delhi still need 8 runs to go past the 150-run mark. SRH bowlers have been very impressive today.





21:30 hrs IST Dearth of boundaries It has been almost six overs that DC have scored a boundary and the credit must go to the SRH bowlers who have completely changed put chains on the Delhi batsmen. They need to score runs in the last two overs to have any chance to go past the 150-run mark.





21:25 hrs IST Khaleel strikes again Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is having a dream comeback match as he picks his third wicket in Rishabh Pant for 23. The southpaw hits the ball into the hands of Deepak Hooda at long-on. Delhi has lost their fifth wicket now.





21:20 hrs IST Morris joins Pant Four overs are left in the Delhi innings and they will have to score runs at a speed of knots in order to set a score that would trouble the high profile SRH batting line-up. Chris Morris joins Rishabh Pant in the middle and the duo will look to attack in these final few overs.





21:15 hrs IST Iyer departs Shreyas Iyer (45) departs after a crucial hand of 45 off 40 deliveries and he is dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The right hander nicks the ball into the hands of the keeper after Bhuvi dropped a fast short ball to him. Bhuvneshwar also completes his 100 wickets for SRH in the IPL.





21:08 hrs IST Partnership Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have now put together 50-run stand off 40 deliveries. After the loss of three wickets, they needed a quick fire stand and these two have provided just that. Delhi have five overs left to propel their score to a formidable on.





21:02 hrs IST Delhi motor along At least one boundary is coming in every over as Delhi are scoring runs at a brisk pace. Sandeep Sharma concedes 8 runs off his over now as Pant hits him towards the covers for his third four of the innings.





20:56 hrs IST Another good over for DC Vijay Shankar comes into the attack and he too leaks some runs as DC are moving along at a good pace now. He produced an edge off Pant’s bat on the last ball of the over and it goes for a boundary past the keeper. 9 runs come from the 11th over of the innings.





20:51 hrs IST Expensive over from Rashid Spinner Rashid Khan starts with a 11-run over as DC look to move on the middle overs. Pant greeted Rashid with a boundary towards deep mid wicket and then two balls later, Iyer hit the spinner for a boundary towards third man.





20:45 hrs IST Pant joins Iyer Shreyas Iyer has now been joined by Rishabh Pant expect sparks to fly in the middle. The duo have been in good form in the tournament and will take the SRH bowlers for a ride in front of their home ground.





20:40 hrs IST Colin Munro departs Young spinner Abhishek Sharma was hit for a huge six by Colin Munro but he didn’t get scared and dismissed Munro off the next delivery. The ball took a thick edge of the Kiwi batsman’s bat and keeper Bairstow took a good catch.





20:24 hrs IST Delhi power past 50 Munro once again takes the attack to Khaleel and he hits him for a six and four again in one over. Because of this onslaught, Delhi have crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over of the innings. After a good start, Khaleel is now being taken for runs as he gives away 12 from his third over of the night.





20:27 hrs IST Expensive over from Bhuvi Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a costly over but it wasn’t his fault completely. After giving just fours runs and wide off the first five deliveries, a nick of Shreyas Iyer’s bat goes for a boundary to ruin a good over from Bhuvneshwar. 9 runs came from the fifth over of the innings.





20:21 hrs IST First six of the innings Colin Munro takes the attack to Khaleel Ahmed as he hits him for a four and six off successive deliveries. After he cut the ball through the point region for a boundary, Munro hit Khaleel for the first six of the innings towards backward square leg.





20:16 hrs IST Dhawan departs now Shikhar Dhawan has also perished at Khaleel Ahmed has picked his second wicket of the night. Dhawan hits a short delivery straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at square leg. Delhi have lost their second wicket now.





20:11 hrs IST Delhi need a partnership Colin Munro has now joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the duo will look to put on a partnership and put the pressure on the bowlers. Sandeep Sharma comes to bowl the third over of the innings now.





20:06 hrs IST Early wicket for SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad have struck early as Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the second over of the innings. Shaw edges the ball into the hands of the keeper and he has to depart for 4. This after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a good first over to create the pressure on the visitors.





19:58 hrs IST Match begins Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in the middle and we are about to get underway in Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand and he will bowl the first over of the night.





19:49 hrs IST Stat attack 177: Average 1st inning score at Hyderabad extrapolated over last 5 completed first innings at this ground in IPL. 4/7: Delhi Capitals have won 4 out of the 7 matches at Hyderabad against SRH in IPL. Although, since 2016, Delhi have lost 2 back to back matches at Hyderabad vs SRH in IPL. 42.35: David Warner has the 4th best average in IPL (Min: 10 innings) after Amla (44.38), Abdulla (44) and KL Rahul (42.52). 163.33: Rishabh Pant has the 4th best batting strike-rate in the IPL (Min: 125 balls faced) after Russell (185.09), Cutting (174.21) and Narine (170.64). 1: Amit Mishra is only 1 wicket away from completing 150 wickets in IPL. He can become the 2nd bowler after Malinga to reach this landmark. 1: Siddarth Kaul is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets in IPL. 6.54: Rashid Khan has the joint best bowling economy rate in IPL (Min: 250 balls) along with Shaun Pollock. 15.3: Rabada has the 4th best bowling strike-rate in IPL (250 balls) after Woakes (14.9), Ashish Reddy (14.5) and Tye (14.0). 39.26: Shikhar Dhawan has the 3rd best batting average for Delhi in IPL (Min: 10 innings) after Shankar (53), Duminy (44.13) and Pietersen (39.93). 166.12: Morris has the best batting strike-rate for Delhi in IPL (Min: 125 balls faced).





19:41 hrs IST Playing XIs Hyderabad - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed Delhi - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma





19:34 hrs IST Toss update Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to field first against Delhi Capitals at home. SRH will look to do the league double over DC tonight, having won the reverse leg against them at Kotla earlier in the tournament.





19:24 hrs IST DC’s predicted XI elhi could bring in Colin Munro at the top of the order as the Kiwi is an impact batsman can take the match away from the opposition with his power hitting. The Kiwi will be a good addition in place of Keemo Paul, who has been quite expensive with the ball. Munro can bowl seam up if needed. Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma





19:19 hrs IST SRH’s predicted XI Captain Kane Williamson has been waiting in the sidelines since Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi has been making useful contributions with the ball and bat. But the time has come for Williamson to make a comeback and provide more mettle to the batting line-up. Predicted XI - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma





19:12 hrs IST Player battle - Pant vs Khan Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been rather inconsistent in the tournament so far and he will be eyeing a good show against SRH. But it won’t be an easy task for the southpaw as he will have to deal with couple of quality Afghanistan spinners. Rashid Khan holds a decent record against Pant in the previous editions of the IPL. Off 30 Khan deliveries, Pant has scored 45 runs but he has been dismissed once as well.





19:07 hrs IST Player battle - Shaw vs Bhuvneshwar Young Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his hard-hitting up front. SRH’s premier fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked with sending him into the hut early. Off 20 Bhuvi deliveries, Shaw has hit just 13 runs and he has also been dismissed by the SRH bowler once.





18:59 hrs IST Player battle - Ishant vs Pathan In DC’s last match against KKR, Ishant Sharma set the tone for his team by picking a wicket on the first ball of the game. Ishant returned with outstanding figures of 1/21 in four against in that game and Delhi will be hopeful of a similar performance from their most experienced bowler. Yusuf Pathan holds a good record against Ishant as he has scored 36 off 20 deliveries and he hasn’t been dismissed even once by him so far.





18:52 hrs IST Player battle - Bairstow vs Rabada Kagiso Rabada has been easily the best pacer in the IPL thus far. He has been economical and also been among the wickets to lead DC’s charge in the league stage of the competition. Against SRH, he will have to contend with Jonny Baistow, who along with Warner, is leading the race for orange cap. Rabada has shown that he can put breaks on hard-hitters like Bairstow (read Andre Russell) and DC will hope he brings his A game against the SRH opener.





18:46 hrs IST Player battle - Warner vs Axar This is one contest that will play a big role in which side comes out victorious in the match. Warner has been in sensational form for SRH and if he gets going then DC will find it hard to get something out of the match. Axar has managed to dismiss him in the past twice but Warner has scored 73 runs off 46 deliveries from him. So, this see-saw battle could go either way.





18:40 hrs IST Out-of-form bowlers On the bowling front, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul have been decent while the Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have also been impressive in the middle overs. But they failed to contain Kings XI Punjab batsmen, especially KL Rahul, the other day. Hyderabad will hope that their bowlers give a good account of themselves against the Delhi batsmen on Saturday.





18:30 hrs IST Over-reliance on openers Although the Sunrisers looked threatening in their first three games when David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched century-plus stands, once the duo got out cheaply, the Hyderabad middle-order was in complete disarray. Sunrisers’ middle-order fell apart against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in their last two games with the likes of Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan falling flat.





18:20 hrs IST SRH eye league double In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their previous two games and would be desperate to get back to winning ways. Hyderabad will draw confidence from the fact that they had thrashed Delhi when the two teams met last time in Ferozshah Kotla. Having restricted Delhi to 129 for eight, the Sunrisers achieved the target in 18.3 overs, handing the home team a five-wicket defeat.





18:10 hrs IST Delhi’s good run of form Besides Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have also been among runs and the Delhi batsmen would be looking to fire in unison against Hyderabad. Even Delhi’s bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, Ishant Sharma did well to restrict KKR on a good batting track.



