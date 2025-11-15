IPL retentions: Full list of 32 players likely to be released across all 10 franchises ahead of December auction

Some of the biggest decisions in an IPL season are taken long before the first ball is bowled. As franchises sit down with spreadsheets and scouting reports, familiar faces suddenly look expendable, price tags start to feel too heavy, and even fan favourites find their names creeping into release lists. This is the ruthless part of the grand tournament, where emotions are parked at the door and every player is judged on value, fitness, and future upside, not past memories. The IPL retentions will be announced on Saturday. (IPL)

And hence, we go team by team through the most likely candidates to be let go before the next season - from expensive overseas stars who never quite justified their fee, to Indian role-players who were picked for one plan and then buried when it changed. Some names will feel inevitable, others will sting, but each release opens up cap space, slots, and tactical flexibility. Together, these calls will quietly shape how strong or vulnerable each franchise appears when the auction drama finally begins.

Chennai Super Kings

Vijay Shankar - INR 1.2 cr

The Indian all-rounder was bought as a floater in the batting line-up and someone who could give a couple of overs to the team. However, Vijay Shankar had a very ordinary IPL 2025. With the bat, he scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 129.678 in five innings. His striker ate was below the modern standards of the game, and in the matches he played, CSK did not use his bowling. The management might look to release Vijay Shankar ahead of IPL 2026.

Devon Conway - INR 6.25 cr

The kiwi opener was a vital cog in the CSK mechanism during their championship run in IPL 2023. However, the 2025 season did not deliver as was expected of him. Devon Conway managed to score only 156 runs from six innings at an average of 26 while scoring at a strike rate of 131.09.

Batting at the top, Conway looked overly cautious and could not match his game to the demands of modern T20 standards. With the Sanju Samson trade in motion, there is a huge chance that CSK will release Conway ahead of IPL 2026.

Rahul Tripathi - INR 3.4 cr

The Indian top-order batter was expected to bring the firepower in the IPL 2025 season. However, when it came to delivering on the field, Rahul Tripathi looked short of confidence as he managed to score only 55 runs in five innings at an average of 11 with a strike rate of 96.49. The return on investment for Tripathi was low for CSK, and hence, he would be a prime release candidate ahead of the next season.

Deepak Hooda - INR 1.7 cr

Deepak Hooda was one more player, CSK expected to be a utility player during the tournament. The all-rounder scored only 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20 and had a strike rate of 75.60. CSK expected that Hooda would be an important bowler in the middle overs; however, in the whole season, he only bowled a single over, and given his overall impact being very low in the tournament, he looks like one of the main release candidates.

Jamie Overton - INR 1.5 cr

A medium pacer bowler who had the ability to finish off with power hitting in the lower order, Jamie Overton was expected to be one of the trump cards for the CSK. However, Overton played only three matches, scored 15 runs in them, and with the ball gave away runs at an economy of nearly 14. The management would look to release him and look for a player suited more to their team strategies for the season.

Gurjapneet Singh - INR 2.2 cr

The pacer got injured midway through the tournament and was ruled out of the tournament. CSK drafted Dewald Brevis in his place into the squad. The South African batter did a brilliant job with the bat and changed the template of batting that the team was following. Given his brilliant display in the tournament, the Super Kings would look to keep Brevis and release Gurjapneet Singh. Keeping both Singh and Brevis would eventually occupy an extra team slot. CSK would look to free up that spot in the team, and also some of the auction purse.

Other most probable release candidates: Mukesh Choudhary (INR 30 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 30 lakh), Rachin Ravindra (INR 4 cr)

Delhi Capitals

T Natarajan (INR 10.75 cr)

An Indian death bowling expert, the Delhi Capitals expected a lot from T Natarajan, and the investment in him is an example of that. But strangely, the Capitals used him in only a couple of matches, and in the three overs that he bowled, he conceded runs at an economy of nearly 17. It looks like Natarajan is not fitting into the plans of the Capitals, and hence, there is every chance that they would release him.

Faf du Plessis (INR 2 cr)

The South African legend was expected to be one of the key batters for the Capitals in the IPL 2025. Faf du Plessis played in nine matches and scored 202 runs in them at an average of 22.44 with a strike rate of 123.92. The age factor is creeping in, and it seems that he is not able to keep up with the current standards of modern cricket. Hence, the management might look to bring about flexibility in their overseas slot by releasing him.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 9 cr)

The Capitals invested a whopping INR 9 cr on the promising Australian talent. Jake Fraser-McGurk was expected to give them firing starts; however, he managed only 55 runs in six innings at an average of 9.16. While he could emerge as a long-term investment and looks like a promising talent, it would be interesting to see how the Capitals manage him after his dismal show last season.

Mohit Sharma (INR 2.2 cr)

After his brilliance as a death-over specialist with the Gujarat Titans, the Capitals expected to benefit from his experience. However, Mohit Sharma failed miserably. He picked up only two wickets in eight matches while having an economy of 10.28. Given his dismal show in the tournament, the management will be looking to let him go and bring in some young Indian talent in his place.

Dushmantha Chameera (INR 75 lakh)

The Sri Lankan pacer was expected to bring in the X-factor as an overseas pacer. Dushmantha Chameera bowled in five innings, picking up only four wickets in them, while having an economy of 11.40. Given his failure to play the role expected of him, Chameera could be released by the Capitals.

Other most probable release candidates: Tripurana Vijay (INR 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (INR 40 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (INR 30 lakh)

Gujarat Titans

Ishant Sharma (INR 75 lakh)

The veteran Indian pacer was expected to play a crucial role in the bowling effort of the Gujarat Titans. However, Ishant Sharma picked up only four wickets in seven matches and gave away runs at an economy of over 11. His performance was nowhere near the expectations. The Titans might look to invest in a younger Indian pacer or all-rounder by releasing Sharma ahead of IPL 2026.

Arshad Khan (INR 1.3 cr)

The Titans showed a lot of faith in the Indian all-rounder. The management used Arshad Khan as their opening bowler in some of the games and also tried to give him a crucial role in the middle order as a batter. In the nine matches he played, Khan picked up only six wickets while having an economy of over 10.33. With the bat, he managed only 23 runs at an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 121.05. Despite getting precedence from the management, especially in bowling, Khan failed to deliver and hence could be released ahead of the next season.

Karim Janat (INR 75 lakh)

The Afghan all-rounder got only one game in the last season. Karim Janat did not get a chance to bat in the match and conceded 30 runs in the only over he bowled. The management has not found much utility in him, and he has failed to deliver in the match where he got the chance, so Janat will be a prime candidate to be released by GT.

Other most probable release candidates: Jayant Yadav (INR 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 30 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer (INR 23.75 cr)

The Indian all-rounder was expected to be the player around whom the squad revolves in IPL 2025. The fact that nearly INR 24 cr was invested in Venkatesh Iyer by KKR indicates how much trust the management had in him.

In the season, Iyer scored 142 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.28 with a strike rate of 139.21. Also, despite being an all-rounder, he did not bowl a single over. Releasing Iyer to free up the purse would be the best option for the three-time IPL champions.

Quinton de Kock (INR 3.6 cr)

The South African opener brought hope with his arrival. KKR expected consistency and firepower at the top with Quinton de Kock in the line-up. However, he scored 152 runs in eight innings at an average of 21.71 and at a strike rate of 129.91. In simple terms, de Kock failed to leave the impact expected of him, and hence releasing him and bringing in overseas flexibility will be a viable option.

Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 cr)

Touted as an all-rounder, Ramandeep Singh felt like an extra in the squad. Neither did he get the right chances to prove his credentials as a finisher, nor was he given the ball by the management. Ramandeep could play a more useful role for some other franchise, and KKR could get a specialist in his place.

Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 cr)

The South African was expected to lead the pace attack of the Kolkata Knight Riders. But Anrich Nortje has been prone to injuries, and in the couple of matches he played, he did not look the part. Investing in some other overseas pacer could be the best option for the Knights.

Moeen Ali (INR 2 cr)

The English all-rounder was used as a floater in the batting line-up. Moeen Ali was also asked to play the role of an important spinner. However, Ali scored only five runs in the tournament at an average of 2.50 and picked up six wickets with an economy of around 9. Ali also brings the age factor to the table, and hence could be released by the Knights.

Other most probable release candidates: Spencer Johnson (INR 2.8 cr), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 2 cr), Manish Pandey (INR 75 lakh), Mayank Markande (INR 30 lakh)

Lucknow Super Giants

David Miller (INR 7.50 cr)

After a couple of brilliant seasons with the Titans, it was expected that David Miller would be the finisher in charge for the SuperGiants in IPL 2025. However, the South African scored 153 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 127.50. Given the modern standards of the game, he was expected to score at a much faster rate. The SuperGiants might look to invest in a different finisher for the upcoming seasons.

Shardul Thakur (INR 2 cr)

The veteran came in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan and made a brilliant start to his campaign. However, he failed to finish the tournament on a high note. Shardul Thakur finished the tournament with 13 wickets in 10 matches, with an economy rate of over 11.02. His efficiency decreased throughout the tournament, and hence, LSG could look to release him.

Mayank Yadav (INR 11 cr)

The young Indian pacer promised a lot in his debut season. But since then, Mayank Yadav has mostly been out of action due to injury. Even in IPL 2025, he managed to play only a couple of matches. The franchise is not getting the return on investment they would want from him and thus could be released ahead of the next season.

Other most probable release candidates: Shamar Joseph (INR 75 lakh)

Mumbai Indians

Deepak Chahar (INR 9.25 cr)

The Indian pacer was bought during the IPL 2025 mega auction with big hopes. However, Deepak Chahar failed to impress during the campaign. He picked up only 11 wickets in 14 matches and gave runs at a rate of over 9 per over. He did not impress or deliver as per expectations and hence could be released ahead of the next season.

Robin Minz (INR 65 lakh)

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter showed a lot of promise in the domestic arena. However, during his time in the IPL 2025, Robin Minz failed to show that he is ready for the level of competition and hence could be in the release list.

Other probable release candidates: Satyanaryana Raju (INR 30 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (INR 30 lakh), Karn Sharma (INR 50 lakh)

Punjab Kings

Glenn Maxwell (INR 4.2 cr)

While one of the biggest names in T20 cricket, Glen Maxwell had a terrible time in IPL 2025. In six innings, he scored only 48 runs at an average of 8 while scoring at a strike rate of 97.95. Even though he did a decent job with the ball, Maxwell failed in his primary role. Given the way the Kings played in the previous season, he looks like the only player who would be released by the 2025 runners-up.

Rajasthan Royals

Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 5.25 cr)

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was to carry the middle overs of the Royals’ bowling. While Wanindu Hasaranga had a couple of good games, his economy of around 9 in the tournament while picking 11 wickets in 11 matches is an indication that he did not deliver as expected. The Royals might look to release him ahead of the next season.

Maheesh Theekshana (INR 4.40 cr)

The Sri Lankan off-spinner also failed to deliver as expected. Maheesh Theekshana was to deliver as a bowler in the powerplay and in the middle-overs too. But in the 11 matches he played, Theekshana picked up 11 wickets while giving runs away at nearly 10 runs per over. The efficiency was not up to the expected standards, and hence, Theekshana could also be released by the Royals.

Tushar Deshpande (INR 6.5 cr)

While playing for the Chennai Super Kings, Deshpande was expensive but picked up wickets. However, for the Royals, the Indian pacer was still expensive but lost his efficiency. Given the drop in his wicket-taking abilities, Deshpande might see his name in the release list.

Other probable release candidates: Kumar Kartikeya (INR 30 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (INR 2 cr), Kwena Maphaka (INR 1.5 cr)

Royal Challenger Bengaluru

Liam Livingstone (INR 8.75 cr)

The English all-rounder was expected to be the finishing power house and also the middle-over supporting bowler for his team. In eight innings, Liam Livingstone scored 112 runs at an average of 16, and with the ball, he picked up only two wickets in five innings. Despite being an all-rounder, Livingstone failed to provide value with either of his trades. He could be one of the big names to be released by the current IPL champions.

Raskih Salam (INR 6 cr)

The Indian pacer was valued highly by the franchise. However, in the two matches he played, Rasikh Salam conceded runs at an economy of 11.66 and picked up only one wicket. Bengaluru can release Salam, free up the auction, and invest in some other Indian talent.

Suyash Sharma (INR 2.6 cr)

In 14 matches of IPL 2025, Suyash Sharma picked up only eight wickets. While he was economical given the standards of the season, his lack of ability to pick up wickets might see him being shown the exit door.

Other probable release candidates: Lungisani Ngidi (INR 1 cr), Swastik Chikara (INR 30 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (INR 30 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ishan Kishan (INR 11.25 cr)

The Indian wicketkeeper made a brilliant start to the IPL 2025. However, Ishan Kishan’s form died down after that. He scored runs in a couple of innings and, barring them, he failed to leave much impact. There is a chance that the Hyderabad management might release him.

Mohammed Shami (INR 10 cr)

The Indian pacer picked up only six wickets in nine matches. Mohammed Shami was also expensive during the tournament, conceding runs at an economy of 11.23. He was nowhere near his best, and hence SRH might look to release him.

Other probable release candidates: Simarjeet Singh (INR 1.5 cr), Zeeshan Ansari (INR 40 lakh), Sachin Baby (INR 30 lakh), Atharva Taide (INR 30 lakh)