IPL shake-up on the cards? Hardik Pandya for Dube, Mhatre trade idea suggested as CSK nudged for captaincy change

The uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Calls for his release have gathered momentum following a disappointing IPL campaign in which the five-time champions finished ninth on the table. It was a season where MI struggled to find rhythm from the outset, with senior players unable to step up in high-pressure moments and the team repeatedly faltering when it mattered most. Hardik Pandya's captaincy came under the scanner this season. (PTI)

Hardik’s leadership also came under scrutiny as Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under his captaincy. The move to hand him the reins after a high-profile trade from Gujarat Titans, replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma, was always going to be a bold call. However, the results have yet to justify the decision, with questions now being raised about both the direction of the side and Hardik’s long-term role in the leadership setup at the franchise.

Subramaniam Badrinath has stirred conversation with a bold trade suggestion involving Hardik and Chennai Super Kings, putting forward a scenario that would see Mumbai Indians part ways with their captain. The former India cricketer proposed a direct exchange that would send Hardik to CSK in return for Shivam Dube and young talent Ayush Mhatre, framing it as a move that could reshape both franchises in a significant way.

"If I am MI, I would trade Hardik for Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre from CSK. A core trio of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hardik Pandya will take the CSK brand to a different level. There is also no set rule that Samson has to be made the CSK captain. If Hardik demands captaincy, I would make him CSK's captain because of his excellent relationship with MS Dhoni," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

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According to a report in the Indian Express, MI have already decided to part ways with Hardik, as the results have gone in their favour since he took over the captaincy.

“Hardik Pandya will lend CSK incredible balance” Badrinath has further added to the debate around Hardik's long-term future and value in franchise cricket, offering a strong endorsement of his potential impact at CSK.

"Hardik has at least three excellent seasons in him. He will lend CSK incredible balance to the point where they can build the team around him. It'll also help Hardik if he goes to CSK over any other franchise, as CSK can enhance your image to a different level," he added.