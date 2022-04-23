IPL takes action against Rishabh Pant, Pravin Amre and Shardul Thakur after last-over drama in DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Pravin Amre were slapped with heavy fines for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct during Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. While Pant and Thakur got away with fines, Amre was also banned for one match

“Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,” IPL said in a release on Saturday.

“Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the release added.

NEWS - Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur And Pravin Amre Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach.



More details here - https://t.co/kCjhHXjgoQ #TATAIPL #DCvRR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2022

Shardul Thakur was fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct.

“Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” said IPL.

Pravin Amre, assistant coach, Delhi Capitals was fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

“Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON