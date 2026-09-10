IPL teams join viral 1980s ChatGPT trend: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill get retro makeovers

A new wave of nostalgia is currently sweeping across social media feeds all over the world. Users are now using ChatGPT to convert their modern-day photographs into authentic, retro-styled 1980s portraits. Unlike standard filters, this trend uses precise AI prompts to completely redesign wardrobes, hairstyles and even settings to turn them back in time straight into the 1980s. Even major IPL teams and some cricketers have taken to this viral trend.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah reimagined in their 1980s avatars (@mumbaiindians/Instagram)

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Mumbai Indians caught this trend earliest, with some of their biggest stars reimagined in their 80s avatars. From Rohit Sharma seated majestically on a vintage chair in a scene straight out of a retro Bollywood movie, to Jasprit Bumrah sitting stylishly with a cup of tea in an Irani cafe straight from the 80's, the MI superstars fitted the bill perfectly.

Deep Dive How can I use ChatGPT to transform my photo into a 1980s portrait? To transform your photo into a 1980s portrait using ChatGPT, upload a photo and provide a detailed prompt describing the desired 1980s look, including elements like clothing, hairstyle, and lighting. Why is the 1980s photo trend so popular on social media right now? The 1980s photo trend has gained popularity due to a wave of nostalgia, with users enjoying the retro aesthetics and vibrant styles of that era, making it a fun way to engage on social media. What other AI tools can I use to create 1980s-style images aside from ChatGPT? Besides ChatGPT, you can use tools like Google Gemini and Meta AI to create 1980s-style images by uploading photos and using specific prompts to achieve the retro look.

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{{^usCountry}} Not one to back away from any social media trend, Rajasthan Royals too caught on to it perfectly. They shared a plethora of pictures, including players wearing a 1980s version of the Rajasthan Royals jersey. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to captain Riyan Parag to young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - all were presented in their dapper 80's avatars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not one to back away from any social media trend, Rajasthan Royals too caught on to it perfectly. They shared a plethora of pictures, including players wearing a 1980s version of the Rajasthan Royals jersey. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to captain Riyan Parag to young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - all were presented in their dapper 80's avatars. {{/usCountry}}

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared pictures of some of their biggest current stars - from Tim Seifert to Angkrish Raghuvanshi in their 80s avatars in the different iconic streets of Kolkata like College Street and Park Street.

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Punjab Kings players were given some serious stylish makeovers, with all of their stars - from captain Shreyas Iyer to Yuzvendra Chahal - looking unrecognisable in their vintage avatars. In fact, PBKS even used the 1980s ChatGPT filter on head coach Ricky Ponting, taking him back to a time when he had not even made his debut.

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Gujarat Titans were the final franchise to catch on to this viral 1980s trend. They focused mostly on their captain and star opener, Shubman Gill, who was seen in different poses and places with different teammates, oozing that classic '80s vibe.

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Cricketers join in on the fun

While IPL teams used the viral 1980's ChatGPT filter to perfection, some individual cricketers too joined in on the fun.

Always on top of his social media game, Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to share some images of his 80's avatar - from practicing for a game in 1985, to stylishly posing with the city of 80's Mumbai as a backdrop.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also shared two pictures using this viral trend. While one features him at a retro cricket practice session, the other one transports both him and his wife Sophia straight into 1980's Mumbai.

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The trend hasn't just been limited to Indian cricketers. During the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan, former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain went viral for his hilarious on-air reaction to his own AI-generated '80s look.