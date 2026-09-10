MS Dhoni’s push reshapes CSK’s search for Stephen Fleming successor, ex-DC coach emerges frontrunner: Report
CSK’s coach search takes a new turn as MS Dhoni pushes for an Indian-led setup
By the end of September, Chennai Super Kings are expected to have a new head coach, a position left vacant since Stephen Fleming parted ways with the franchise following the IPL 2026 season. While there had been speculation that Chennai would appoint another overseas coach as Fleming’s replacement, a fresh report has indicated that MS Dhoni’s preference for an Indian-led support staff has reshaped the search, with former Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani emerging as the front-runner.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Dhoni has been pushing for an Indian-led support staff, with Badani now the leading candidate to succeed Fleming. The former India cricketer coached Delhi Capitals in the last two IPL seasons. The final decision, however, rests with the owners, who continue to explore overseas options.
CSK CEO and MD Kasi Viswanathan told the national daily that after Fleming’s departure at the end of last season, when CSK missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year, Dhoni was given the responsibility of finding the next head coach. The India legend has since made a strong case for an Indian to take charge, although the franchise is still weighing the pros and cons of both domestic and overseas options.
Chennai enjoyed sustained success under Fleming, who joined the franchise in 2009 and oversaw five IPL titles. That history could have made the case for another overseas appointment, but Dhoni is believed to favour an Indian coach, particularly with homegrown talent playing an increasingly influential role in the IPL.
Badani brings both IPL experience and a strong record in franchise cricket outside India. He has won titles in the SA20, ILT20 and LPL, while his time as a Tamil Nadu cricketer also gives him familiarity with conditions at Chepauk.
The report further stated that the franchise has already held several discussions over the appointment, with Dhoni placing a condition that the next head coach work exclusively for CSK and have no other league commitments. He wants the replacement to be fully focused on rebuilding the franchise.
Fleming, meanwhile, has also been involved with Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket alongside his CSK role.
That condition could put Badani in a difficult position. He is currently coaching Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, while also serving as a consultant for Seattle Orcas.
Badani would therefore have to choose between his existing commitments and a full-time role at CSK if he is eventually handed the job.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More