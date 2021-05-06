Home / Cricket / Ipl / Bangladesh's IPL players Shakib, Mustafizur return to Dhaka
Bangladesh's IPL players Shakib, Mustafizur return to Dhaka

While KKR posted the news of Shakib's safe arrival here, Mustafizur took to Twitter to thank both the franchises for facilitating their Delhi-Dhaka flight.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman on their way back to Bangladesh(Mustafizur Rahman / Twitter)

Bangladesh internationals Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman on Thursday afternoon returned safely to Dhaka on a chartered flight arranged by the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL was indefinitely postponed.

While KKR posted the news of Shakib's safe arrival here, Mustafizur took to Twitter to thank both the franchises for facilitating their Delhi-Dhaka flight.

"Thank you Sah75official, happy to know you've landed home safely in Dhaka with Bangladesh teammate Mustafiz9 from Ahmedabad. Stay safe, and see you soon." KKR tweeted.

"Alhamdulillah, we have (sic) safely back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank rajasthanroyals and KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it's contribution," Mustafizur wrote.

On Tuesday, the BCCI was forced to suspend the lucrative T20 tournament indefinitely midway into the season after multiple cases of the dreaded virus were reported inside its bio-bubble.

