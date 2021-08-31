Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ipl / BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team
ipl

BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team(IPL/Twitter)

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday invited cricketbids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams' rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," said the BCCI in an official release.

The ITT will be available for purchase till October 5. Interested parties have been requested to send an email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT.

The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams".

RELATED STORIES

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT.

However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl bcci
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shamsi looking to pick 'inside information' about UAE pitches ahead of T20WC

Aakash Chopra names RCB’s ‘phenomenal inclusion’ for UAE leg of IPL 2021

IPL 2021: We'll have a really good shot- Parag confident of RR making playoffs
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP