IPL 2021: Pujara, Uthappa, Gowtham hit CSK nets ahead of new season- WATCH

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara along with Robin Uthappa and Krishnappa Gowtham began training with their Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2021 on Monday.

India's Test batting mainstay Pujara hit the nets for the first time after serving the mandatory one-week quarantine period in accordance with BCCI's SOP.

Three-time champions CSK posted a video on Instagram, wherein the three recruits could be seen donning the yellow jersey for the first time.

The post was captioned: "Experiencing that super feeling of FDFS! #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

"Really happy, it's good to be out on the field," Pujara said in a video shared by CSK. "It's good to be wearing yellow, really looking forward to my stint with CSK."

Uthappa, who was seen batting in the nets and taking part in fielding drills said he is relieved to be out on the field. "It's honestly a relief. It's my fourth or fifth quarantine in the last three or four months. I have already been practicing in these colors for the last month or so. Enjoying it. Hopefully, we can begin really well," he said.

IPL's most expensive uncapped player- at Rs. 9.25 crore- Gowtham stated representing CSK is a dream come true. "[I feel] Superb. It feels like I am a free bird now. I would say a dream come true and waiting to get tips from the best," said a smiling Gowtham.

Uthappa arrived from Rajasthan Royals (RR), while K. Gowtham played the 2020 season for Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab).

On the other hand, Pujara will be featuring in the IPl for the first time since 2014.

The Chennai-based side is currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches. The side trained in Chennai from March 8 before checking in to their hotel for the mandatory seven-day quarantine ahead of the season.