Coaches have told me to work on my batting: DC leg-spinner Amit Mishra

A few members of the Delhi Capitals team, who have assembled in the city, carried out their first practice session at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Amit Mishra: File photo(Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals' seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday said he is working on improving his batting ahead of the upcoming IPL, preparing himself for situations where he might be required to use the willow to good effect.

A few members of the Delhi Capitals team, who have assembled in the city, carried out their first practice session at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday. Mishra said that everyone looked terrific during the practice session.

"All the boys are looking good here on the field. They are all ready to put in the hard yards and it's nice to see the youngsters practising hard as well," Mishra said.

The 38-year-old added that apart from honing his bowling prowess, he is focussing on improving his batting as well.

"I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practising my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs.

"We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner."

After being in quarantine for one week, the players got an opportunity to test their skills and get into the groove ahead of the lucrative league's 14th edition, starting here on April 9.

"I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm," said senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane.

"And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
