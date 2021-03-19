IND USA
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Delhi Capitals revealed their new jersey for IPL 2021 in a unique ceremony in the presence of fans. The franchise, that believes in a ‘Fans First’ approach, handpicked some of its top fans and invited them over for a surprise to the Delhi Capitals office.

After a heartfelt conversation with CEO Vinod Bisht about their favourite players and this season’s expectations, the fans witnessed the unveiling of the new jersey. These fans were the very first ones to see the new jersey, even before the players. Getting their hands on their very own customised DC jerseys left the fans elated, but the best was saved for the end. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.

"Delhi’s fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special,” said Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi, on the occasion. “To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It’s also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group’s logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best.”

The new Delhi Capitals jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion & aggression). The jersey is in a darker shade of blue, however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides makes the overall appeal extremely dynamic.

“The

new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team – a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement.” said Delhi Capitals Director & Interim CEO Vinod Bisht, of the new jersey. “It was an invigorating experience for me to unveil the jersey with some of our diehard fans, who always bring such great emotional energy to the table. The high point of the event was the surprise video call from Shreyas and Shikhar. Such kind of direct engagement and access to players and management is something the fans really treasure. Going forward, it will be our endeavour to present more such opportunities to them.”

This season, Delhi Capitals has joined hands with WROGN as its Official Lifestyle & Merchandise Partner. Speaking of the association, Anjana Reddy, Founder & CEO at USPL said, “The WROGN brand has always been synonymous with the words Young, Determined and Fierce - all qualities that Delhi Capitals, a team that has climbed up the IPL points table aggressively over the last two years, stands for. Today, DC is the right WROGN partner, and we are delighted to extend their on-field persona in the merchandise we are creating for the fans, who we know would love a piece of Delhi while cheering from their homes!”

