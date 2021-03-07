Home / Cricket / Ipl / Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK
Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:36 PM IST
File photo of Sundar Raman(Agencies)

Former Indian Premier League chief operating officer (COO) Sundar Raman has been roped in as a consultant by three-time champion Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL beginning next month.

Sundar Raman will look after the commercial and marketing strategies of the IPL franchise, CSK sources said on Sunday.

"Yes, Sundar Raman will come in as a consultant and will handle the commercial and marketing strategies of CSK," the sources said, adding that an official announcement would be made soon.

The sources said the chief executive officer (CEO) KS Viswanathan would be the head on the cricket front.

The Madurai-born Sundar Raman is a consultant with Reliance Industries, which owns IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. He had also held the position of CEO-Sports with Reliance Industries.

He is perceived to be close to India Cements managing director N Srinivasan, a former BCCI President and ICC chairman.

The former IPL COO had worked with Srinivasan during the latter's tenure as BCCI chief and his position at ICC.

In 2015, Sundar Raman had resigned as the IPL COO amid an investigation into the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
