How to watch 2023 IPL in the USA live, details inside

Attention cricket enthusiasts in the USA! Don't miss out on the highly anticipated new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. You might be wondering how to watch the latest IPL season as a USA resident; we got you covered with our latest guide.

Known as one of the most thrilling Twenty20 cricket leagues in the world, it features fierce competition among teams like the Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans.

But what if you're an IPL fan residing in the USA? Are you worried about missing the live broadcasts? Fear not, as broadcasting restrictions may limit access to the games outside of India. However, we have the perfect solution to overcome these geo-blocks – a VPN!

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is your ticket to bypass content restrictions and enjoy every IPL 2023 match live. By changing your digital location with a new IP address, a VPN not only grants you access to IPL streaming but also ensures your online safety and privacy.

Curious to learn more about how a VPN can enhance your IPL viewing experience?

Keep reading the article to discover the many benefits and features that a VPN brings to the table, allowing you to catch all the thrilling action of IPL 2022, no matter where you are.

How can you watch IPL in the USA with VPN

Choose a VPN with Indian Server. Download, install and launch the VPN on your desirable device. Connect to an Indian server. Visit ESPN+ or Hotstar to find the IPL live stream. Relax, grab your coke and popcorn, and enjoy the cricket!

Some suggested VPN (Paid)

NordVPN Surfshark IPVANISH

Why VPN is necessary before you watch IPL series in the USA?

Watching IPL matches outside of India can pose a challenge. While platforms like Hotstar and ESPN+ offer streaming options and Sling TV provides exclusive streaming only for the USA audience, still they often require expensive subscriptions and may not provide top-quality online streaming services. Plus international broadcasting rights and licensing can restrict access to IPL games for viewers outside of India.

The only solution is to utilize a reliable VPN. By signing up for a trustworthy VPN service and connecting to an Indian server, you can bypass geographical restrictions and gain access to Indian streams of IPL games.

With an Indian IP address, streaming platforms will recognize you as an Indian resident, granting you unrestricted viewing privileges.

With numerous VPN options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, you can choose one of the recommended from above.

Where can you watch IPL online in the USA?

You can stream the 2023 IPL season on various streaming services in the USA such as SlingTV, ESPN+, Hotstar, and WillowTV. But to access all of these streaming platforms except SlingTV you’ll need a VPN to bypass the content Blocks. SlingTV has exclusive IPL streaming rights in the USA Streaming Services Subscription charge/month SlingTV $5/Month ESPN+ $9.99/Month Willow TV $9.99/Month Hotstar $9.99/Month

