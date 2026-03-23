'I can try': MS Dhoni drops cheeky 'till 60 years' IPL hint as Sivakartikeyan chat explodes, sparks CSK frenzy

MS Dhoni has been asked about retirement so often in recent times that it has become part of the Chennai Super Kings ritual. Every season seems to carry the same curiosity, the same nervous laughter, and the same unwillingness among fans to imagine CSK without him. At the franchise’s ROAR’26 event in Chennai, that familiar subject returned once again, but this time in a setting that made it feel lighter, warmer and unmistakably emotional. MS Dhoni responded candidly to the retirement question in a CSK fan event. (AFP)

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, speaking in front of a packed yellow crowd, gave voice to what countless CSK supporters have been thinking for years. Referring to the way Dhoni has kept hope alive around his future, he said fans expect the answer to the retirement question to be ‘Definitely Not’ every season. Then came the line that instantly caught fire: “You can play till 60 also, sir.”

Dhoni, in typical fashion, did not dramatise the moment. He did not dress it up, did not play to the gallery, and did not pretend time works differently for him. Instead, he offered the kind of answer only he can give - calm, understated and loaded enough to keep the conversation alive.

“It’s very difficult,” Dhoni said. When Sivakarthikeyan responded by pointing to his fitness, Dhoni added: “It’s on the way down, it’s not on the way up….I can try.”