'I can try': MS Dhoni drops cheeky 'till 60 years' IPL hint as Sivakartikeyan chat explodes, sparks CSK frenzy
At a CSK event, MS Dhoni addressed retirement rumours with actor Sivakarthikeyan.
MS Dhoni has been asked about retirement so often in recent times that it has become part of the Chennai Super Kings ritual. Every season seems to carry the same curiosity, the same nervous laughter, and the same unwillingness among fans to imagine CSK without him. At the franchise’s ROAR’26 event in Chennai, that familiar subject returned once again, but this time in a setting that made it feel lighter, warmer and unmistakably emotional.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan, speaking in front of a packed yellow crowd, gave voice to what countless CSK supporters have been thinking for years. Referring to the way Dhoni has kept hope alive around his future, he said fans expect the answer to the retirement question to be ‘Definitely Not’ every season. Then came the line that instantly caught fire: “You can play till 60 also, sir.”
Dhoni, in typical fashion, did not dramatise the moment. He did not dress it up, did not play to the gallery, and did not pretend time works differently for him. Instead, he offered the kind of answer only he can give - calm, understated and loaded enough to keep the conversation alive.
“It’s very difficult,” Dhoni said. When Sivakarthikeyan responded by pointing to his fitness, Dhoni added: “It’s on the way down, it’s not on the way up….I can try.”
Why Dhoni’s ‘I can try’ means more than it sounds
That exchange landed because it carried two truths at once. On the surface, it was a light-hearted fan moment, the kind of playful banter that naturally belongs in a CSK event built on crowd energy and loyalty. Underneath it, though, was the reality of where MS Dhoni stands now in his career.
He remains one of the defining figures in IPL history and the face of CSK’s rise into one of the league’s most emotionally powerful franchises. His presence still means more than numbers in Chennai. It means memory, identity, habit and belief. For many supporters, the season does not fully begin until they see Dhoni in yellow again.
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That is exactly why even a small line from him can explode into a major talking point. He did not promise anything. In fact, he openly admitted the physical truth that every athlete eventually faces. The body is not improving. Time is not reversing. But in saying “I can try”, he left just enough room for hope, and that is often all CSK fans need.
The beauty of the moment was in its balance. Sivakarthikeyan embodied the crowd's emotion. Dhoni represented the realism of a player who knows exactly where he is. Between those two ends sat the enduring mystery of his future - never fully confirmed, never completely closed.
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