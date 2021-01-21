IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the trade of batsman Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021. Uthappa, who has in the past represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warrior India (now defunct), Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royals, will now head to his sixth IPL franchise.
"I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021."
Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches. It was the third season that he went without scoring even a single half-century as RR finished at the bottom of the pile with 12 points from 14 matches.
"We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard," Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said.
"We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that."
The news of Uthappa’s trade comes a day after RR announced the release of Steve Smith, who captained the franchise last year. Smith joins the likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi and Shashank Singh to have his contact terminated. RR have a purse of ₹34.85 crore as they head into the IPL 2021 players’ auction in February.
