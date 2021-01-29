IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:23 PM IST

We’re on the road to Indian Premier League 2021. The first pitstop ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL is the players’ auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai. Last week, as all eight teams announced a list of released and retained players, some very big names were left out, including the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, James Neesham and others. While some exclusions were surprising, others were on expected lines, and as we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction

1 Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan Singh is 40 years old, and having missed the last IPL due to personal reasons, the door seems to be shutting quickly of the veteran off-spinner. In the two seasons he played for CSK, the franchise saw him as an asset who could be backed without playing any form of cricket the entire year, but given CSK’s aim at rejigging the franchise, the off-spinner could well have played his last IPL game.

2 Murali Vijay: Murali Vijay was another experienced batsman released by CSK. His last valuable season came in 2016, when Vijay plundered 453 runs for Kings XI Punjab. However, Vijay has since fallen flat in his IPL curve, getting limited opportunities. After not playing a single game in 2017, Vijay featured in one game in 2018, two in 2019 and three in 2020. Vijay isn’t playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament either, and if all these factors are to be combined, he is a likely candidate to go unsold on February 18.

3 Karun Nair: Karun Nair has gone without a 50-plus score in the last 10 of his T20 outings. In fact, his highest score has been 27 against Jammu Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In IPL 2020, he played just four games, scoring 16 runs. The year before, Nair got to play just one match even as the team grappled with middle-order batting woes. With absolutely no form or runs behind him, Nair might sit out of IPL 2021.

4 Jason Roy: Even though the hard-hitting England opening batsmen, the star of their 2019 World Cup campaign, Jason Roy, has shown promising form in the Big Bash League, chances of him getting picked in the IPL are slim. It stems mostly out of the team combination of all eight IPL franchises, who seem to be more or less sorted as far as their opening combination goes. In 2018, Roy played only five games for Delhi Capitals, scoring 120 runs, while not getting a single match the last two editions.

5 Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav was at the centre of a meme-fest last IPL, when his slow batting for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals. However, Jadhav recently scored consecutive half-centuries for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but is it enough for team to show interest in him? Unlikely. At 35, Jadhav’s bane seems to be his fitness, and with stakes so high, teams might be unwilling to take that risk with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 harbhajan singh murali vijay kedar jadhav karun nair
app
Close
e-paper
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions (IPL)
IPL Auctions (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:54 PM IST
IPL auction dates announced: Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

Chennai to stage IPL mini auction on Feb 18

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Teams will be left to make some tricky selection calls, with IPL’s return home still not a certainty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
ipl

KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST
McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Parthiv Patel joined RCB in the 2018 edition. He played 20 matches for the franchise and amassed 526 runs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
ipl

IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • IPL: With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
  • A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Rajasthan Royals release skipper Steve Smith ahead of auctions

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP