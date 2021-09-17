Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK
ipl

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Tahir arrive in Dubai to join CSK

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.
ANI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 10:08 AM IST
DJ Bravo (L), Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir (R) arrive in the UAE for IPL 2021(HT Collage)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and spinner Imran Tahir have arrived here to join the team bubble ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Du Plessis, Bravo and Tahir all participated in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 and hence will undergo only two-day isolation before joining the CSK bubble.

"3x the Excitement Fafulous Champion Express," CSK tweeted.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on Sunday in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

RELATED STORIES

After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 imran tahir faf du plessis dwayne bravo csk chennai super kings
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals keeping Rishabh Pant as captain

Kohli as RCB captain: Eight seasons, no trophies

'First six matches, I couldn't get into the XI but then Kumble gave me a chance'

Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain in IPL 2021 in UAE
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP