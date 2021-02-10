IPL 2021: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Sanjay Bangar, the former batting coach of the Indian cricket team is headed to Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he will be taking up the role of a batting consultant. The development was confirmed by the franchise. Bangar will join the coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
"We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Bangar to the RCB Family as a batting consultant for #IPL2021!," the franchise tweeted.
Bangar joined India as their batting coach in 2014 and was at the helm until the World Cup 2019, after which Vikram Rathour took over. In the IPL, Bangar has previously worked with Kings XI Punjab, joining the franchise as assistant coach before taking over as the head coach. He separated ways with KXIP after the 2017 season.
As for RCB, ahead of the IPL 2021 players' auction, the franchise released 10 players, in Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav. They will head into the auction with a total of ₹35.7 crore left left in their purse, which RCB will have to use judiciously as they need to fill slots of 13 domestic and four overseas players.
