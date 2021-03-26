IPL 2021: Hesson reveals de Villiers could be 'real option' for this position

Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off the 14th edition of the IPL with a blockbuster opening day clash against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians. RCB have added a host of new players to their line-up despite finishing in the play-offs last season and they will be gunning for their maiden title again.

Captain Virat Kohli has already made his decision to open the innings public but there has been some chatter about a particular role in the team. A lot discussion has been on regarding who will take over the wicket-keeping duties of the team.

Youngsters KS Bharat and newcomer Mohammed Azharuddeen are specialists for the job. But they also have the veteran South African AB de Villiers, their talisman who kept wickets in a few matches last season.

Ina video posted by RCB on their timeline, Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said that the former Proteas captain could be continuing in the role.

"AB de Villiers donned the wicketkeeping gloves in a few matches last year and he is expected to do the same this year if it fixes the balance of the playing XI.

"We were delighted with the fact that AB de Villiers loved wicketkeeping and he embraced it. He wanted to continue doing it, he is a real option. We now have a couple of other wicketkeeping options which is great. Mohammed Azharuddeen is a natural athlete with the gloves and in the field. We also have KS Bharat. He is a natural keeper (and) gives us different options as well,” he added.

"We are not going to make the commitment now to you guys as to who will do what. We are really pleased with the options we have got and AB is certainly one of those," Hesson concluded.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of the RCB unit for several years now but with impressive youngsters coming through, the team will expect the others to share the burden.