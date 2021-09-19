IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI vs CSK - What tricks Rohit Sharma has up his sleeve?

Mumbai Indians will be eager to win their Indian Premier League trophy no. 6 but their first game upon resumption of IPL 2021 will be against the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rohit Sharma & co. will take confidence from the fact that they are returning to the UAE where they had a nearly-perfect campaign in 2020. What tricks will Rohit Sharma have up his sleeve while selecting the playing XI?

Here is a look at Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs CSK:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma is set to take over India's T20 captaincy after the World Cup. He will be eager to make a statement.

Quinton de Kock (wk): Quinton de Kock is likely to pair up with Rohit at the top. He was brilliant in the role in IPL 2020.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav had his best IPL stint in the UAE in 2020, and upon return to the same venue, he will hope to fire once again.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan would look to cement the no.4 position as his own, now that he is back in the UAE.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has been at his destructive best in past few months and he can single-handedly win game for MI.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will have all eyes on him, with his form coming into questions in past few months Will he bowl? That is the big question.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya's growth and maturity as a cricketer has helped India in Sri Lanka. He will hope to do the same in IPL.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian allrounder may get selected in the first few games over Jayant Yadav, but he has to fire to keep his spot.

Rahul Chahar: The India spinner has been really impressive in the IPL and he will hope to be more consistent in picking wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best in England in the Tests, but can he convert the same form to T20s? MI fans will hope so.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is MI's most dangerous asset as not only can he pick wickets with the new ball, but he can also cause damage in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, K Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

