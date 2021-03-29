‘Mumbai Indians looking forward to the caravan mode of playing’: Zaheer Khan

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI) not only lead the trophy count but are also one of the leading franchises when it comes to fan engagement. MI's Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan revealed that the franchise has always tried to come up with new ways to acknowledge and appreciate the support of fans and said that the team is looking forward to doing more of the same in the upcoming 14th edition of the league.

The Mumbai-based club took one more step towards the same direction on Monday in a bid to present new offerings to connect with their "Paltan".

The Rohit Sharam-led club launched its first fan engagement activity of the season on the microblogging platform Twitter's latest offering 'Space' - a live audio chat room, as Zaheer Khan held an interactive conversation with fans across the country.

With this, MI broke another record; becoming the first sports club in the country to use 'Spaces' and adopt an advanced fan engagement concept.

"Our fans are an integral part of our campaign and we always try to find new ways to appreciate their support for us. We are looking forward to some interesting activities this season too, to engage with our fans throughout the season," said former India bowler Zaheer while talking about his team's latest campaign to increase fan engagement.

With Covid-19 restrictions and fans staying home since the last IPL seasons, Twitter Spaces will be an added attraction from Mumbai Indians' array of digital fan connect programs.

Zaheer added that the franchise is looking forward to the season and hopes to connect with fans in each city. "We are looking forward to the season in this new normal cluster caravan. Along the way, we intend to connect with fans in each of the cities. All of the cities we are playing in, support cricket and their teams massively. As per ideology, Mumbai Indians is Har Indian Ki Family and we are hoping to grow our family in these cities also," said Zaheer.

The five-time champions continue to scale new heights off the field. Last season, Mumbai Indians took virtual interaction to another level with the help of four key innovative digital concepts - 'MI Live', 'Paltan Play', 'Virtual Wankhede', and 'MI Buddy'.

These initiatives connected the fans via digital platforms, bringing them even closer to each other, winning exciting prizes and bragging rights while enjoying the match day programs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)