IPL 2021: RCB spinner Chahal relishes bowling against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might have given 20 runs in the 17th over but the spinner still played an instrumental role in his team's win on Sunday evening.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance as RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chahal picked two wickets and gave away 34 in his quota of four overs. The spinner relished his performance against KKR which saw him bamboozling the batsmen in the first half of the innings.

"Amazing feeling to get wickets and bowling well. I was just trying to get Russell out. I got it wider because the other side was shorter," Chahal told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I mostly looked to bowl dot balls and restrict the batsmen. We will be going to Mumbai. I played a couple of matches here; it had a good turn. I'll try my best in Mumbai," he added.

Earlier, RCB might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets.

The Virat Kohli-led side has now won all their three games in the ongoing tournament and this is RCB's best-ever start to the IPL.