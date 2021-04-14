Home / Cricket / Ipl / Winning every game is tough in IPL, says Kane Williamson
Winning every game is tough in IPL, says Kane Williamson

SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday evening.
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Kane Williamson: File photo(Getty Images)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson has admitted that winning each and every game in a tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tedious task.

But since SRH's next four matches will be played on the same ground, Williamson feels getting accustomed to the environment will help his side in the games ahead.

"Obviously you want to win every game but it is a tough thing to do in this competition. So I think for us it is important to take some positives from our last match. We have our first five games on this surface, same ground. So we will try and build on it," said Williamson in a video posted on SRH's Twitter on Wednesday.

SRH was 10/2 chasing 187 against KKR but Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow revived the team's innings with respective fifties. However, KKR was able to restrict SRH to 177 despite Abdul Samad's fighting cameo in the death overs.

SRH coach Trevor Bayliss feels batting was one of the positives the side can take from the match and said bowlers have prepared well for the clash against RCB on Wednesday

"This happens every time in a game, you cannot play a perfect game every time. Our batting was good in the first match, to get too close after being two down for ten. Bowlers have been working in the nets and our spirit is really good," said Bayliss.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
