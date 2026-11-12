IPL 2027: Rajasthan Royals face tough retention calls amid bowling struggles and uncertainty over expensive recruits

Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008. Come the 2027 season, they will be keen to end that drought. With the retention deadline of 17 November approaching, they have not yet made a move in the trade window, but there has been speculation about their interest in a few players.

Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2026. (PTI)

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According to reports, the Royals are particularly interested in strengthening their bowling department. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been linked with a move to LSG, but the negotiations have stalled for now.

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The Royals finished fourth in the points table in the last edition but were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. Their campaign began with four consecutive wins, but inconsistency caught up with them as the tournament progressed.

The overall batting run rate for RR during IPL 2026 was 10.42, the fourth-best in the league. However, with the ball, they conceded 9.92 runs per over, the sixth-best. This disparity between their batting and bowling performances could influence their retention decisions.

The numbers behind Rajasthan's campaign

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{{^usCountry}} There was no doubt about the firepower in their line-up. Rajasthan hit 181 sixes during IPL 2026, the most by any team. Their powerplay run rate of 11.67 was also the best in the league. However, sustaining that momentum emerged as a concern. In overs 7-11, they scored at a rate of 9.07, the seventh-best in the league. Their finishing was not particularly impressive either, with a death-overs scoring rate of 10.62, also the seventh-best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no doubt about the firepower in their line-up. Rajasthan hit 181 sixes during IPL 2026, the most by any team. Their powerplay run rate of 11.67 was also the best in the league. However, sustaining that momentum emerged as a concern. In overs 7-11, they scored at a rate of 9.07, the seventh-best in the league. Their finishing was not particularly impressive either, with a death-overs scoring rate of 10.62, also the seventh-best. {{/usCountry}}

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The bowling was inconsistent. They had a strong strike rate, picking up a wicket every 18.57 balls, the third-best in the tournament. But their economy in overs 7-11 was 9.71, the second-worst. While the Royals need better finishing with the bat, greater control and consistency with the ball will be equally important.

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The drop in RR's scoring rate during IPL 2026.

A strong core to build around

The batting primarily depended on a few players, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlining the department. He won the Orange Cap, hit the most sixes in the tournament and provided explosive starts that often put the Royals in the driver's seat. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was also consistent, scoring 427 runs at a strike rate of 152.50.

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Dhruv Jurel was crucial in their middle order, scoring 515 runs at a strike rate of 154.65. Riyan Parag had a hot-and-cold season, managing 309 runs at 158.46. The Royals have backed Parag and he will probably lead them again in 2027. The franchise will be keen to preserve this batting nucleus.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer emerged as the leader. He picked up 25 wickets at an economy of 9.32. Brijesh Sharma was a revelation in the attack, claiming 14 wickets at an economy of 9.89. Another overseas recruit, Nandre Burger, also picked up 14 wickets but conceded 10.11 runs per over. While these players are unlikely to be the foremost candidates for release, their numbers underline a recurring problem. The Royals were picking up wickets but also leaking runs at a rate that hurt their chances on occasion.

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RR's bowling department.

The retention dilemmas

Among the batting contracts that could come under scrutiny are those of Donovan Ferreira and Shimron Hetmyer. Ferreira delivered powerful finishes, scoring 317 runs at a strike rate of 179.10. In contrast, Hetmyer scored just 78 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 113.04. The Royals have backed Hetmyer for several seasons, but Ferreira's performances have been stronger. They must now consider whether there is room for both players and how best to utilise them.

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Sandeep Sharma has been a trusted warrior for the Royals. But in 2026, he managed just five wickets in six matches at an economy of 11.39. He was known for his variations and control in the death overs, but those qualities were conspicuously absent during the tournament.

Tushar Deshpande, at ₹6.5 crore, played seven matches and picked up only four wickets. His economy rate of 11.96 was another concern. Both bowlers provide valuable depth in the Indian pace department, but their recent performances suggest that the franchise might consider releasing at least one of them.

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Three other players could be at the centre of Rajasthan's discussions, and incidentally, all were brought in ahead of last season. Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran were part of a high-profile trade. Curran missed the season because of injury, while Jadeja scored 266 runs at a strike rate of 135.71. The Indian all-rounder, however, provided control with the ball, picking up 10 wickets.

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The Royals might look to assess Curran's availability before making a decision. In Jadeja's case, his batting remains a concern given his position in the order. However, his all-round contributions, fielding and experience mean he may not yet be considered a release candidate.

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The Royals brought in Ravi Bishnoi, looking to build their spin attack around him. However, in nine matches, he picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.88. As their frontline spinner, his inability to consistently contain runs was a concern. His ₹7.2 crore price tag could also prompt the franchise to reassess his place in the squad.

If the Royals are considering releasing Curran, they might look to retain Dasun Shanaka. Adam Milne could be another player they consider releasing, given his availability concerns and the cost of his contract. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius could emerge as a trump card, especially if the Royals eventually trade Jaiswal for a bowler. Other fringe players would be assessed based on their performances in domestic cricket.

Rajasthan's challenge is not dismantling a promising squad, but making judicious retention decisions that could turn their batting firepower into a more balanced title-winning combination.