IPL Final 2023, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: When and Where to watch in USA

The final of Indian Premiere League(IPL) is set to be played between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Gujarat Titans(GT) on May 28, Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT are aiming to defend the IPL title having won it in 2022. While CSK are looking to win the title for the fifth time in history.

GT are aiming to defend the IPL title having won it in 2022.

In Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans surpassed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs and stormed into the final. Meanwhile, earlier, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in qualifier 1 to enter the final. Therefore, it will be a juicy opportunity for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to avenge their recent defeat from MS Dhoni-led CSK.

While IPL frenzy continues in India, the extravaganza is also drawing big attention in USA.

Here are the live streaming details for watching CSK vs GT IPL final in USA.

IN USA

Channel: The live streaming will be available on WillowTV.

Time: 10am ET ( 7:30pm IST)

For Gujarat Titans, opener Shubman Gill is in blazing hot form. Player of the match in Qualifier 2, Gill scored a sensational 129 off just 60 balls which included seven 4s and ten 6s at an incredible strike rate of 215.00. All eyes will be on Gill once again as fans would look up to him to give Gujarat Titans a strong start in the final. Interestingly, Gill is the leading run scorer in this edition of the IPL, having hit 851 runs in 16 matches at a superb average of 60.79.

Meanwhile, in batting, CSK will rely heavily on openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway who are among the top ten run scorers in IPL 2023. In CSK's previous match against GT, Gaikwad and Conway had stitched a brilliant 87-run partnership for the first wicket which eventually helped their team qualify for the final.