IPL to begin on March 31

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener. The BCCI announced the fixtures on Friday.

The 10-team competition will have 70 league matches, including 18 double-headers to be played on weekends. The first double-header will be played on April 1 when Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home fixtures in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play five home matches in Mohali and then travel to Dharamsala for two home games against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming edition will also mark the league’s return to a home-and-away matches after a hiatus of three years. The last edition was restricted to Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad because of the Covid-19 threat. The 2020 edition of the league — postponed to September-November from its usual March-May window — was played in the UAE while the 2021 tournament was suspended midway and moved to the UAE later that year after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 swept the country.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final will be announced later, BCCI said.

The oldest and richest T20 league, IPL became a Decacorn last December when D&P Advisory pegged its collective value at $10.9 billion, a 75% growth from 2020.