'Keep moving forward': CSK's Ravindra Jadeja in rehab ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action for a while now. During the third Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January, he sustained a thumb injury. He returned to India after his diagnosis and since has missed the last Test of the Tour Down Under and England's entire Tour of India.

The Saurashtra cricketer is on the road to recovery and is in recuperating well. He had been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore before returning to his hometown in Gujarat to continue working on his fitness.

WATCH| Ravindra Jadeja working on his fitness, measuring his jumps

The 32-year-old is an active social media user and puts out regular updates on his fitness. He recently hit the nets and also shared a video on Twitter, measuring the length of his jumps. The caption read: "Keep moving forward".

Jadeja is an instrumental part of the Indian set-up across all three formats. He has played 51 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. He's a gun fielder who has produced brilliant moments on the field.

When he was ruled out of the last Test in Australia, the team management had a huge task at hand of figuring out the right replacement. In the Test series against England, Axar Patel was handed his debut. He played three of the four matches, picking 27 wickets in just three matches, at an astonishing average of 10.59

Moreover, Washington Sundar has also started featuring more regularly in the squad, having played the Test and T20I series against England.

The next assignment for Jadeja is the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, where he will team up with MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).