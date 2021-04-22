Home / Cricket / Ipl / Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form
ipl

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form

Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss, their third in four matches, to Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Reuters | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Eoin Morgan plays a shot during match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)

Eoin Morgan has no doubts he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain says he is just waiting for something to click.

Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss, their third in four matches, to Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two-time champions' struggles mirror that of skipper Morgan, who now has scores of seven, 29, seven, and two in the last four matches.

"Everything is about process. I'm going about things in an extremely positive way," Morgan told reporters after the loss.

"I've been here a long time now, obviously been here on international duty for a month pre-IPL, and I've been practising well.

"It's a matter of time before something comes together."

Chasing 221 for victory, Kolkata slumped to 31-5 in the sixth over and despite fiery fifties from Andre Russell (54) and Pat Cummins (66 not out) down the order they could not get the win.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: CSK restore normalcy after 2020 debacle

PUMA signs cricketers Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal

IPL 2021: MI has adapted pretty well to Chennai wicket, says coach Jayawardene

IPL 2021: Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200, says Stoinis

Morgan said Kolkata probably conceded 20 extra runs but felt the loss was due to their top order's failure.

"If you look at the position that we were in after the powerplay onwards and only falling 20 runs short, you don't have to be an optimist to think that we would have been in a really good position if we batted better at the top of the order," added England's World Cup winning captain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 eoin morgan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP