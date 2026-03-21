R Ashwin sees no hope for KKR after injuries, Varun Chakravarthy's bad form derail campaign early: ‘Fear factor is gone’

Through no fault of their own, Kolkata Knight Riders have seen their bowling ranks fall apart in the weeks leading up to the start of the IPL 2026 campaign. After Mustafizur Rahman was forced into being released due to communal tensions in Bangladesh, more bowlers have followed in his wake – Matheesha Pathirana injured and still not cleared by the SLC, while Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have both been ruled out from the entirety of IPL 2026. India's Varun Chakravarthy prepares to deliver a ball during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) (AFP)

Suddenly, KKR’s bowling ranks look extremely thin, concerning coach Abhishek Nayar. While Blessing Muzarabani has been brought in as a replacement and further trials are taking place, the burden of responsibility grows heavier on the experienced spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

But there are question marks there too: Narine is no longer the one-man force he was at his best, and Varun enters after a T20 World Cup where his form cratered, and will take work to recover. As per Ravichandran Ashwin, this was good news for all the teams in the IPL, barring KKR themselves.

“I don’t think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR’s bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

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“Varun is at a stage in his career, where he has to find answers. But it is natural for every cricketer’s progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out,” said Ashwin regarding his fellow Tamil Nadu spinner. Varun was still taking wickets in the World Cup, but was extremely expensive in the latter stages.

“Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, ‘Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them’,” explained Ashwin.

‘Don’t think Jeetbo is there…' The bowlers surrounding the spin duo are talented, but don’t quite have the x-factor that IPL teams need. Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik are in the fast-bowling ranks, but responsibility will also need to be borne by part-time options like Cameron Green and Rachin Ravindra over the course of the tournament.

“Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don’t think Jeetbo is there…" said Ashwin, referencing KKR's anthem which translates to ‘will do, will fight, will win’.

"After the auction, I had said that KKR’s bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. Pathirana’s injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out,” pointed out Ashwin.

While Ashwin was pleased and optimistic regarding the inclusion of Muzarabani, who had a breakout tournament for Zimbabwe during the World Cup, he did fear for th elack of a true leader in the bowling attack.

“KKR have the blessing of Blessing Muzarabani, I am happy for him because he has worked hard and I am excited to see them, but with all the injuries plaguing them, somebody has to do the heavy lifting. I can’t see anyone who can do that,” concluded the spinner, as KKR continue to hunt for answers.