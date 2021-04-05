Home / Cricket / Ipl / Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey
ipl

Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch 2021 IPL jersey

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey (representational image)(Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show in Jaipur to launch their jersey for the IPL beginning April 9.

The IPL starts in Mumbai on Friday.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.

An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

"The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart -- the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape -- as well as a reflection of how the franchise's association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow," RR said in a release.

RR are the inaugural edition winners.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

Covid-19-free Nitish Rana urges to stay safe, begins training for IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh completes quarantine, begins training with KKR squad

IPL 2021: BCCI Secretary invites special guests for MI-RCB tie

South African all-rounder and IPL's most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, "Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey." PTI AH BS BS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan royals sanju samson ipl 2021 indian premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP