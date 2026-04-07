Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Match 13 of Indian Premier League, 2026 to start at 07:30 PM

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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 13 of Indian Premier League, 2026

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 13 of Indian Premier League, 2026. Match will start on 07 Apr 2026 at 07:30 PM

Venue : ACA Stadium, Guwahati



Rajasthan Royals squad -

Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Milne, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Perala, Kwena Maphaka, Yash Punja, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma

Mumbai Indians squad -

Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Danish Malewar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Mohammad Izhar

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