IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: In Match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, high-flying Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC have started IPL 2021 with impressive performances as they have recorded four wins out of five. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over in their last match. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their first defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The batsmen couldn’t turn up on the spinning Wankhede track.

Here’s all you need to know about DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between DC vs RCB online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/