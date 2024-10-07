Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
- 50 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 50 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 54 Mins agoToss Update
- 26 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 07 Oct 2024 at 05:00 PM
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Stephen Doheny, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
South Africa squad -
Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman...Read More
Ireland vs South Africa Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.
Ireland vs South Africa Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024
Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
3rd ODI of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Ireland and South Africa to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.