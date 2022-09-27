Irfan Pathan gives hard-hitting response to fan's 'I curse MS and his management even more' tweet

It goes without saying that former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is one of the biggest yesteryear stars in the action-packed edition of the Legends League Cricket. Irfan, who is one-half of the Pathan brothers, will lead Bhilwara Kings in match No. 9 of the Legends League Cricket on Tuesday. Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings will meet Gujarat Giants in the upcoming match of the celebrated tournament at Cuttack. A name that needs no introduction, Pathan enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms.

A fan favourite among the Team India faithful, Pathan regularly interacts with his fans and followers on Twitter. On Tuesday, Pathan came across a tweet shared by a Team India enthusiast. In his tweet, the fan pointed out that Pathan played his last game for Team India before the star all-rounder turned 30.

“Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, I curse MS & his management even more...I can't believe, he played last white ball game at the age of just 29...Perfect no. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket,” the fan said in his tweet. Taking cognisance of the tweet, Pathan came up with a heart-warming response and the former cricketer was hailed by netizens on the internet. "Don’t blame any one. Thank you for love," Pathan responded.

One of the finest all-rounders in Indian cricket, Pathan was only 19 when the southpaw made his debut for India against Australia in 2003. Pathan played his final match for India at the T20 World Cup hosted by Sri Lanka in 2012. The former Indian all-rounder featured in 29 Test and 120 One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 2007 World Cup winner with MS Dhoni-led Team India also played 24 T20Is for the Asian giants.

Talking about Pathan's domestic career, the 37-year-old plied his trade with the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pathan played 103 matches in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL. The former CSK star scored 1,139 runs and bagged 80 wickets in the cash-rich league.

