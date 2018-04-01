Irfan Pathan leaves Baroda, joins Jammu & Kashmir in player-cum-mentor role

Irfan Pathan has been roped in by Jammu & Kashmir as a player-cum-mentor for the 2018-2019 domestic season.

The all-rounder, who has represented Baroda for the entirety of his Ranji Trophy career, was relieved of his duties as the team’s captain after two matches of the 2017-18 season.

Baroda had lost to Madhya Pradesh and Andhra in the first two games in which Irfan had contributed 88 runs and taken two wickets. His poor form led to his axing and the elevation of Deepak Hooda as the skipper.

Irfan Pathan’s 18-year-long stint with Baroda saw him score 4096 runs, including three centuries and 23 half-centuries in 113 games. He took 365 wickets, including 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.

He last turned played for India at the 2012 ICC World T20 in Sri Lanka. Pathan went unsold at the IPL 2018 auction.

J&K finished fourth in Group B of the Ranji Trophy last season, losing four of their six matches.