'No guarantee he will continue...': Irfan Pathan's hard-hitting take on Virat Kohli as RCB meet LSG in IPL 2023

After showcasing a rare batting failure against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), run-machine Virat Kohli will hope to return to scoring ways on matchday 15 of the world's richest T20 tournament. Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming IPL 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Former India skipper Virat Kohli has amassed 6,727 runs in 225 matches for RCB at the IPL(PTI-AP)

Kohli launched his bid for the prestigious Orange Cap with a blistering knock of 82* off 49 balls against record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the former RCB skipper perished for 21 off 18 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders and his dismissal sparked a batting collapse of the Bangalore-based franchise at Eden Gardens. RCB will be eager to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the new season at the hands of KKR on Thursday.

With Kohli set to spearhead the batting charge of the Bangalore heavyweights against visitors Lucknow, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has issued a noteworthy statement about the superstar opener of the RCB side. Pathan, who feels that there is no guarantee that Kohli will extend his free-scoring run, should not open for Du Plessis and Co. in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

"This year is looking different for RCB as runs are coming out of Virat Kohli's bat in the first few games. But it is no guarantee that he will continue scoring at the same pace (or for the remainder of the season) and win you every game," Pathan said on Star Sports. RCB opener Kohli has scored 103 runs in the first two matches of the IPL 2023.

"In a tournament like this, other batters in the RCB squad will have to be ready for the challenge and justify their talents and roles. Also, I don't think Kohli should be opening the batting for RCB," the former Indian all-rounder added. Kohli is 5 catches away from completing 100 catches in the IPL. The 34-year-old is also 71 runs away from reaching 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. The former RCB skipper has amassed 6,727 runs in 225 matches for RCB.

