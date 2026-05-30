Irfan Pathan slams Gujarat Titans' 'bodyline' tactics against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'The father in me doesn't agree'

Former India player Irfan Pathan slammed the body line bowling inflicted on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket play-off victory against Rajasthan Royals. In the 14th over of the RR innings, a short-pitched delivery from Kagiso Rabada hit Vaibhav's helmet, and the opener had to undergo a mandatory concussion test.

Irfan Pathan slamemd GT's bowling approach vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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After the hit, Mohammed Siraj also targeted his body in the 15th over, and the Indian pacer was smacked for a six. Taking to X after the match, Pathan criticised GT's approach and claimed that the father in him didn't agree with it.

Also Read: Egoless, circumspect, quick-learning Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shows the world he is more than ready for internationals

"Body line bowling to stop 15 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi doesn’t fit well with me", he wrote.

"I know he is playing against the big boys but the father in me doesn’t agree with that," he added.

Chasing a target of 215 runs, GT reached 219/3 in 18.4 overs. Shubman Gill was at his stunning best, slamming 104 off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan got a 32-ball 58. For RR, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma and Jofra Archer took a wicket each.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, RR posted 214/6 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sizzled with the bat for RR, smacking 96 off 47 deliveries. For GT, Jason Holder and Rabada took two-wicket hauls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, RR posted 214/6 in 20 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sizzled with the bat for RR, smacking 96 off 47 deliveries. For GT, Jason Holder and Rabada took two-wicket hauls. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after the win, GT skipper Gill said, "I think it's all about, I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about see the ball land, see my zones and try to adjust there." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after the win, GT skipper Gill said, "I think it's all about, I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about see the ball land, see my zones and try to adjust there." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "That's what happens when you're batting well. You just see the gaps and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a... we got a target of 220. At one point it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That's what happens when you're batting well. You just see the gaps and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a... we got a target of 220. At one point it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out." {{/usCountry}}

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“The feeling is definitely good. It's one day turnaround, so quick turnaround. So hopefully we all learn and recover tomorrow and then day after go there, see how the wicket is, and then just play another match of cricket. Yes, but I think if you don't play the occasion, it kind of brings the best out of us. And that's what we spoke about even in this game as well, let's take the equation out of the game and let's just try to play a good game of cricket. And as long as we do that, even if we don't end up on the winning side, that's fine,” he added.

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