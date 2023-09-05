'Is BCCI going to wake up?': Fans vexed after price of IND vs PAK World Cup tickets explodes to INR 57 lakhs

The sale of tickets for all the warm-up and league stage matches for the 2023 ODI World Cup ended on September 3. BCCI, together with ICC, had constructed a unique approach in selling the tickets online for the Indian fans. Between August 25 and 29, the tickets were initially only available for users of the Mastercard, ICC’s commercial partner, before carrying out a phase-wise sale of tickets for general customers between August 30 and September 3. These were facilitated by BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

India's Rohit Sharma, left, and Shubman Gill run back to pavilion as it rains during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele,(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite September 3 being the deadline day for the league matches through BookMyShow, sale of tickets for World Cup matches continued in the secondary market where the ticket prices exploded to INR 57 lakhs.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar drags Shreyas Iyer into Ishan Kishan vs KL Rahul battle with startling remark after India WC squad announcement

Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events", is among the few websites which have been selling tickets at a soaring rate. If you enter the website, it has options for tickets for all the teams and for all the matches, including the warm-up games.

While the website mentions that the user will get notified, upon submitting their mail-id, for the availability of the tickets for the two warm-up games India will play before the start of the World Cup, tickets are available are present for the league matches with price for the opener against Australia, on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, staring from INR 41,118 to INR 1.67 lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the match against Pakistan, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, the price of tickets ranges from INR 57,198 to INR 57.15 lakhs.

While few customers have questioned the authenticity of BookMyShow following the ridiculous price range, others have lashed out at BCCI pointing out the "utter nonsense". Here are a few reactions…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sale of tickets are yet to begin for the two semifinal matches and the final with September 15 being the date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON