Is IPL 2023 MS Dhoni's final season? CSK CEO makes heart-stopping remark amid viral knee injury video

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni might have been teasing the fans over the million-dollar question about his retirement from IPL at the end of the 2023 season, but recent video of him limping with a heavily trapped knee on Sunday evening at the Chepauk left many fans worried about his fitness. The knee injury has troubled Dhoni throughout the IPL 2023 season, having started during the pre-season camp. Amid the viral video of the heavily trapped knee, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan made a heart-stopping remark on Dhoni's future.

Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni (AFP)

Despite the knee issues, which was even addressed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming earlier this season, the 41-year-old superstar has produced a phenomenal IPL 2023 season where he returned to his vintage best with the bat and remained lightning quick with the gloves.

On Sunday, a footage from CSK's lap of honour after their final league game in Chepauk went viral and left fans concerned as Dhoni was seen wearing a knee cap and limped throughout the proceedings.

After the match, CSK shared a video where CEO dropped a major hint on Dhoni's future in IPL. He said: “We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well. I hope fans will continue to support us like every time.”

On two ocassions, Dhoni had hinted that IPL 2023 might be his final season. “All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play,” Dhoni had said after CSK's win against SRH last month.

A fews weeks later, when a sea of yellow had invaded the Eden Gardens, breaking into "Dhoni" chants reapeatedly, the CSK skipper, in the post-match presentation said: “They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd."

However, when asked on point about his retirement earlier this month during the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Dhoni's reply gave fresh hopes to CSK fans.

“Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?” Danny Morrison had asked Dhoni at toss.

“You have decided it is my last IPL, not me,” Dhoni had replied.

